Datanomics: India's AI moment faces a compute and capital reality check

As the AI summit in New Delhi — the fourth of its kind and the first hosted by India — brings together world leaders, the spotlight is firmly on how nations balance innovation with regulation. For India, the moment presents both opportunity and a reality check. Data reveals a mixed picture of strengths and structural gaps within its AI ecosystem.
Talent powerhouse, infrastructure-laggard
India ranks 10th overall in the 2024 Tortoise Global AI Index. Its standout strength is talent, where it ranks second globally, alongside a strong performance in the operating environment (third). However, infrastructure is a major weakness at 68th place, limiting its ability to compete with the US and China.