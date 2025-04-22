Delta Force video game now live on PC, Android, and iOS: Check Details

Delta Force PC and mobile have got a seasonal update with the third season kicking off on both platforms. According to a report by SportsKeeda, the new update brings new additions but also includes important balance changes surrounding operator abilities and weapons.

The third season of the Delta Force PC is now live across the globe. Players can download it on both PC and mobile devices.

Delta Force then and now

TiMi Studio Group has officially launched its new first-person tactical shooter, Delta Force, a modern revival of the classic FPS series once developed by NovaLogic. Initially introduced under the name Delta Force: Hawk Ops, the game has gone through a few name changes before ultimately returning to its original, simplified title — Delta Force. The game is now available as a free-to-play title on Windows PCs, Android , and iOS devices, with console versions reportedly on the way in the near future.

This new instalment marks a fresh chapter in the long-dormant Delta Force franchise, which was once a staple of PC military shooters in the early 2000s. The official launch took place on April 21, 2025, across mobile platforms and PC, offering players a blend of modern military action and strategic gameplay.

With cross-platform play and high-end visuals optimised for mobile hardware, Delta Force aims to reach a broad global audience. The console release, while not dated yet, is expected to further expand the game’s reach and make it accessible to players across all major gaming systems.

The decision to return to the franchise’s roots by dropping the subtitle reflects the developer’s intent to position the game as a true successor to the original series — one that respects its legacy while adapting to modern gaming expectations.