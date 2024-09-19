Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Discontinued iPhone 15 Pros available with discounts on Flipkart

Discontinued iPhone 15 Pros available with discounts on Flipkart

iPhone 15 Pro is priced from Rs 109,990, while the Pro Max model starts at Rs 134,900. No-interest EMI plans for up to 12 months are available on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 15 Pro colour line
Apple iPhone 15 Pro colour line
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The discontinued iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are currently available with discounts on e-commerce platform Flipkart and Reliance Digital. Following the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Apple had reduced prices for the previous generation base iPhone models. Although last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have been discontinued by Apple, they are currently available on retail platforms such as Flipkart and Reliance Digital at discounted prices and with offers. Here are the details:

iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max: Offer price

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Launch Price:

iPhone 15 Pro: Rs 134,900 onwards
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 159,900 onwards

Flipkart Offer Price:

More From This Section

HTC announces gaming-centric Vive Focus Vision VR headset: Check details

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Motorola unveils deals on Edge 50, G-series

LinkedIn trains generative AI models on user data, offers opt-out option

YouTube announces Community, 'Hyped' videos, and ads on paused screens

Google enhances AI experience on Android with free Gemini Live: Know more


iPhone 15 Pro: Rs 109,990 onwards
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 134,900 onwards

Reliance Digital Offer Price:

iPhone 15 Pro: Rs 109,990 onwards
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 134,900 onwards

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Additional offers

Customers purchasing the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max from Flipkart can avail a cashback of five per cent on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. On Reliance Digital, customers can receive a discount of up to 7.5 per cent on select bank cards, including HSBC and IDFC credit cards.
Additionally, there is a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan for up to 12 months with Bajaj Finserv on Flipkart for both iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Price reductions for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 series

Apple has also lowered the prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The base iPhone 15 model is now priced at Rs 69,900, reduced from Rs 79,900. The iPhone 15 Plus now starts at Rs 79,900, down from Rs 89,900.
Similarly, the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been decreased. The base iPhone 14, previously priced at Rs 69,900, is now available from Rs 59,900. The iPhone 14 Plus now starts at Rs 69,900, a reduction of Rs 10,000 from its former price.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google explores RCS encryption for Chats between Android and iPhone users

iPhone 16 allows wireless firmware recovery using another iPhone: Report

Belkin launches Apple-certified Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for MagSafe iPhones

iOS 18: Passwords to home screen customisations, check new iPhone features

Fewer iPhones, bigger bucks: Apple outsells Samsung in India revenue

Topics :iPhoneApple iPhone sales in IndiaTechnology

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story