Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Google enhances AI experience on Android with free Gemini Live: Know more

Google enhances AI experience on Android with free Gemini Live: Know more

Gemini Live has not yet been widely launched for all free users on Android but is expected to be available to more users in the coming days

Gemini Live
Gemini Live
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google has reportedly started rolling out Gemini Live for free users on Android devices. The American technology company announced last week that Gemini Live is available for free users, and following this announcement, users began seeing Gemini’s voice options in the Gemini Settings. There are ten voice options applicable to all responses within the Gemini app.
Gemini Live: What is it?

Gemini Live offers a conversational experience that facilitates seamless interactions with the digital assistant. In addition to text input, it supports hands-free operation, allowing the assistant to function in the background or even while the phone is locked. Gemini Live began rolling out in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android phones in August, including select Pixel and Samsung devices, and is expected to expand to iOS and more languages in the coming days.

Gemini Live was observed on a free account (US Pixel 6 Pro) by 9to5Google. A new waveform with a sparkle icon is visible in the bottom-right corner of both the Gemini overlay and the full-screen experience. This icon replaces the grayed-out send/submit button, according to 9to5Google.

More From This Section

Tech wrap Sep 18: Google RCS on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy F05, Amazfit T-Rex 3

Instagram introduces 'Teen Accounts': Check key features, privacy details

Apple holds back iPadOS 18 update following reports of M4 iPad Pro bricking

Nothing schedules launch event for September 24; Ear Open earbuds expected

Snapchat gets simplified interface and new AI features: Check what's new


Once Gemini Live is launched, it offers a quick tutorial that allows users to select a voice and explains that saying “stop” will turn off the microphone if the user prefers not to use the “Hold” or “End” buttons. Upon exiting the full-screen waveform, a “Live with Gemini” notification allows users to end the mode. The “Interrupt Live Sessions” toggle is turned on by default in Gemini Settings.
Gemini Live has not yet been widely launched for all free users on Android but is expected to be available to more users in the coming days. Although Apple has added a direct home-screen shortcut for Gemini to the iPhone app, Gemini Live is not currently available on iOS.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Google urges tribunal to scrap $9.3 bn UK lawsuit over search 'dominance'

Google explores RCS encryption for Chats between Android and iPhone users

Google wins fight over $1.7 billion EU fine for online advertising abuse

Google expands cross-device sharing features to more Android users: Report

Vietnam's Communist Party chief Lam to meet Google, Meta in US next week

Topics :GoogleGemini AIAndroidTechnology

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story