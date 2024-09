Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Motorola unveils deals on Edge 50, G-series

Motorola has announced discount offers and new colour variants for its Edge 50-series and G-series smartphones for the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Discounts of up to Rs 8,000, including bank offers, are available on the Edge 50 Pro smartphone. The company will also launch its new Edge 50 Neo smartphone during the sale period.

The products will go on sale starting September 26 for early access customers and on September 27 for all. Additionally, the flagship Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is already available at a discounted price on the platform, while some devices can be pre-booked at the sale price.

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Offers on Motorola Edge 50 series

Motorola stated that the flagship Edge 50 Ultra smartphone is already available at a discounted price on Flipkart. The smartphone is offered with a discount of Rs 8,000 on the launch price of Rs 59,999 (12GB RAM + 512GB storage). Customers can also avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards or trade-in deals.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Edge 50 Pro will be available for a discounted price of Rs 29,999, down from the launch price of Rs 35,999. An additional Rs 2,000 discount is also available on select bank cards or trade-in deals. Customers can pre-book the smartphone at the sale price by paying a token amount of Rs 999. The company has introduced a new Caneel Bay colour option for the Edge 50 Pro smartphone.

List of offers on other Edge 50 series smartphones:

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 22,999

Offer price: Rs 20,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 19,999

New colour: Forest Green

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 24,999

Offer price: Rs 22,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 21,999

New colour: Forest Green

Motorola Edge 50 Neo (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 23,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 22,999

Motorola Edge 50 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 27,999

Offer price: Rs 26,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 2,000

Effective price: Rs 24,999

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Offers on Motorola G-series

Moto G85 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 17,999

Offer price: Rs 16,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 15,999

New colour: Viva Magenta

Moto G85 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 19,999

Offer price: Rs 18,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 17,999

New colour: Viva Magenta

Moto G64 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 16,999

Offer price: Rs 14,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 13,999

New colour: Berry Red

Moto G45 (4GB RAM + 128GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 10,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 9,999

Moto G45 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 7,499

Offer price: Rs 6,999

Moto G04s (4GB RAM + 64GB storage)

Launch price: Rs 10,999

Bank discount / Trade-in offer: Rs 1,000

Effective price: Rs 9,999

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Offers on earbuds

Apart from smartphones, Motorola is offering its Moto Buds Plus and Moto Buds at discounted prices:

Moto Buds Plus

Launch price: Rs 9,999

Offer price: Rs 6,999

Bank discount: Rs 700

Effective price: Rs 6,299

Moto Buds