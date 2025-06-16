OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5 and Buds 4 set to launch on July 8: What to expect

The OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which is built on a 4nm process and features the Kryo CPU. The device is paired with LPDDR5X RAM, targeting high performance for gaming and multitasking.

According to the company, the Nord 5 is capable of running Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) at 90fps, with frame interpolation pushing it up to 144fps. Notably, it can also run Call of Duty Mobile natively at 144fps, making it one of the few devices to support such high frame rates.

To manage thermals during extended gaming sessions, the Nord 5 incorporates Cryo-Velocity VC cooling. The thermal system uses a large vapour chamber along with graphene-based materials, which OnePlus says is designed to cover all critical areas, including the CPU, camera modules, and battery, ensuring sustained performance during demanding workloads.