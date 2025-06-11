Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / DRDO showcases future-ready defence tech at Indo-Defence 2024 in Jakarta

DRDO showcases future-ready defence tech at Indo-Defence 2024 in Jakarta

DRDO shared information and attached a video showcasing some of its cutting-edge technologies, such as ASTRA MK-I, Remotely Operated Vehicle-Daksh, among others

DRDO

DRDO posted that the India Pavilion, where its technologies are showcased, is located at Hall F-46, JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta | Representative Image

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is participating in the Indo-Defence 2024 exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, from June 11 to 14, as part of the India Pavilion. The event provides a platform for DRDO to showcase India's cutting-edge defence technologies from its defence R & D powerhouse.

In a post on X on Tuesday, DRDO shared information and attached a video showcasing some of its cutting-edge technologies, such as ASTRA MK-I, Remotely Operated Vehicle-Daksh, Low Frequency Dunking Sonar (LFDS-X), Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW & C), Wheeled Armoured Platform (Whap), Varunastra Heavy Weight Torpedo, and Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile.

 
Sharing the details, DRDO posted that the India Pavilion, where its technologies are showcased, is located at Hall F-46, JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta.

Earlier, in line with the government's vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with the participation of both public and private sectors, Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory located in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, has taken a major step forward by transferring technologies of nine systems to 10 industries.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of the Secretary of Defence R & D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, during an event organised at VRDE on June 7, according to the Ministry of Defence.VRDE also signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kamat complimented DRDO and the industry for the exceptional performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor. He also suggested that the industry plan for surge capacity. He appreciated the efforts of VRDE in providing high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.

Scientist and Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering) Cluster, DRDO Prof (Dr) Prateek Kishore; Director, VRDE G Ramamohana Rao and other senior scientists were present at the occasion with industry representatives.

Last month, DRDO inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi. The facility was inaugurated by the Secretary, Department of Defence R & D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, to further strengthen Indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic and defence applications.QRTC is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental setups designed to propel research and development in critical quantum domains.

The key capabilities of this centre include Characterisation of Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers and Distributed Feedback Lasers; Test-beds for evaluating single-photon sources; Set-up for characterisation of Micro-Fabricated Alkali Vapour Cell; and Experimental platforms for developing and validating Quantum Key Distribution techniques to enable ultra-secure communication and safeguard national security in the post-quantum era, spearheaded by Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), DRDO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 43 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels in its territory

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

Indian Coast Guard working to combat fire on S'pore-flagged container ship

pakistan military budget

Pakistan raises defence expenditure by 20% to $9 billion in annual budget

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India for balanced and ambitious FTA with EU, says EAM S Jaishankar

PremiumEmigration, immigration, jobs abroad, indian students abroad

Germany woos Indian students amid rising uncertainty in US visa policies

Topics : DRDO Defence Ministry of Defence Indonesia Make in India defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon