Bengaluru startup taps AI to speed up analog chip development

Bengaluru-based startup Maieutic Semiconductor is employing artificial intelligence to automate the complex process of analog chip design through a digital assistant for engineers, aiming to accelerate the development of the hardware underpinning much of artificial intelligence (AI), Nikkei Asia reported today.

Maieutic secures $6 mn seed funding

The company has raised $6 million in seed funding, backed by Japan’s University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC) and Indian venture capital firms Endiya Partners and Exfinity Venture Partners.

Maieutic chief executive Gireesh Rajendran, who previously worked at Texas Instruments and Qualcomm, said the company intends to begin early customer trials of its generative AI-powered virtual assistant by March, with a broader commercial rollout to follow.

Rajendran added that the initial phase will target global chipmakers with design centres in India and Japanese semiconductor companies. Maieutic is already in talks with several potential clients interested in adopting the technology. AI to simplify analog chip design While design work for digital chips – responsible for processing data and logic in binary form – has been largely automated for decades through electronic design automation (EDA) software, analog and mixed-signal chip design remains heavily manual. US firms such as Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems and Siemens EDA dominate the digital EDA software market, enabling engineers to scale and reuse designs for central processing units and memory devices.