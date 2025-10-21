Exynos or Snapdragon: Which chip will power Samsung Galaxy S26 series?

Samsung’s next generation of flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, expected to debut in January 2026, will reportedly be powered by Exynos chips. According to a report by 9To5Google, all models of the Galaxy S26 series, including the Ultra model, will feature the Exynos 2600 chipset. This marks a significant shift in Samsung’s strategy, as the South Korean manufacturer has typically equipped the base and Plus models of its flagship S series smartphones with Exynos chipsets, while using Qualcomm Snapdragon chips for the Ultra variant since 2022.

According to the report, the Exynos 2600 chipset is expected to outperform both Apple’s A19 Pro chipset and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in terms of performance. The 9to5Google report contradicts with previous claims where it is speculated that Qualcomm chips manufactured by Samsung would power the Galaxy S26 series.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy XR headset launches on October 21: Watch livestream here Samsung Exynos 2600 chip: What to expect The report adds that the Exynos 2600 chip will offer improved CPU performance even compared to Apple’s latest A19 Pro chipset. As per 9To5Google, the Exynos 2600’s GPU is expected to be 75 per cent more powerful than the A19 Pro’s. Regarding the NPU, which handles AI tasks, it is reportedly six times faster than Apple’s offering. Additionally, the report claims it will be approximately 30 per cent faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in both GPU and NPU performance. The Exynos 2600 will reportedly be manufactured using Samsung’s 2nm process.

Notably, the report also suggests that Samsung may still opt for Snapdragon chips in North America to “ensure smooth local regulatory approvals.” 9To5Google further states that Japan and China might also see Snapdragon chips in select Galaxy S26 series models. It is important to note that Samsung has not yet made any official announcement. Therefore, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt. Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series is expected to include three models, although this year’s line-up could see significant changes. According to recent reports, the standard Galaxy S26 may be replaced by a Galaxy S26 Pro, while a Galaxy S26 Edge could take the place of the traditional “Plus” variant. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to continue as Samsung’s most premium flagship.

A report by 9To5Google, citing a Reddit post, suggests that images showing dummy units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have surfaced. One unit is seen in a vibrant orange finish, reminiscent of Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro series’ Cosmic Orange shade. Alongside the orange variant, dummy models were also spotted in silver and light gold colours. The leaked images indicate that Samsung may have refined the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s design. The corners appear slightly more rounded than those of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, giving the device a softer profile similar to the Galaxy S25 Edge. The rear camera layout also seems to align closely with the S25 Edge, based on the leaked visuals.

According to renders shared by Smartprix, the Galaxy S26 Pro may feature a redesigned rear camera setup, moving away from the flush-back design of the S25. The new module is shown with slightly raised metallic rings around each lens, giving it a more defined look. The LED flash has reportedly been repositioned to the right of the camera island. Other familiar elements remain intact — volume and power buttons on the right side, gently rounded corners, and a flat metal frame with a matte finish. As for the Galaxy S26 Edge, Smartprix’s renders depict a horizontal camera bar extending across the rear panel. The layout houses large camera sensors without adding bulk to the device’s thinnest point. Two lenses and an LED flash are located on the left-hand side of the bar. The design language reportedly draws inspiration from Apple iPhone Air. Notably, the S26 Edge is said to be slimmer than the previous S25 Edge, reducing its thickness from 5.8mm to 5.5mm at its narrowest point.