iQOO 15 debuts with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, India launch in Nov

iQOO 15 is one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powered flagship smartphone coming to India towards the end of this year. Here is all you need to know about the smartphone

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
iQOO 15 has launched in China. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powered smartphone is set to debut in India in November with OriginOS 6, which is a new user interface based on Android 16 platform. Other notable features of the iQOO 15 include 7,000mAh battery, 100W charging, 16GB RAM, and 50MP triple-camera setup. Here are the details:

iQOO 15: Details 

The iQOO 15 smartphone features a 6.85-inch LTPO display of 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 6000 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It boasts a dedicated gaming chip, called Q3, for 2K resolution and 144fps playback.
 
The iQOO 15 packs a 7000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. The phone also supports smart bypass and reverse charging. The company claimed that the smartphone include an vapor chamber dome cooling system, which delivers 47 per cent better cooling than the iQOO 13. 
 
For the camera, the iQOO 15 has a 50MP Sony main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a periscope telephoto 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor offering 3x optical zoom. There is a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and more. The smartphone is IP68 and IP69 rated for resistance against dust and water.  
 
iQOO 15: Specifications
  • Display: 6.85-inch LTPO, 2K resolution Samsung “Everest” panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 + Q3 Gaming chip
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP main + 50MP periscope + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 40W wireless
  • Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
  • Protection: IP68/IP69 rated

Topics :Tech NewsiQOOchinese smartphone industryIndian smartphone market

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

