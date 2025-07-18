Friday, July 18, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nintendo releases Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2: What's the game about

Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza arrives on Switch 2 with co-op play, terrain-busting powers, and new character Pauline

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nintendo launched the Donkey Kong Bananza game for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17, bringing the iconic gorilla back into action in a fresh side-scrolling adventure set underground. According to Nintendo, the game introduces new gameplay mechanics, a second playable character, and transformation abilities, while staying true to Donkey Kong’s action-platforming roots.

Pauline joins Donkey Kong in subterranean quest

In this new title, Donkey Kong is joined by a new companion Pauline, a 13-year-old character whose singing powers are central to both traversal and puzzle-solving. After a storm leaves DK stranded underground, the duo team up to recover golden bananas and help Pauline find her way back home.
 
 
The gameplay revolves around exploration, with players able to break through terrain, carve tunnels, and smash obstacles using Donkey Kong’s strength and Pauline’s vocals. As players dig deeper into the underground world of Ingot Isle, the environments shift visually, introducing new challenges and paths. 

Terrain-smashing transformations and co-op support

A major addition is the introduction of Bananza Transformations, special forms that give Donkey Kong new abilities. These include:
  • Kong Bananza: Lets DK plow through hard terrain with increased destructive power.
  • Zebra Bananza: Allows him to sprint over water and fragile surfaces.
  • Ostrich Bananza: Gives DK a limited flight to drop explosive egg bombs from above.
Players can switch between these transformations at will, though they’re limited by an energy gauge called Bananergy.
 
The game also supports two-player co-op play: one player can control Donkey Kong while the other takes on Pauline’s vocal role, either by sharing a Joy-Con or through local/online GameShare. An Assist Mode is available for new players, offering aim assist, path guidance, and regenerating health. 

A modern take on a classic Nintendo franchise

The Donkey Kong series debuted in 1981 as an arcade platformer and has since evolved across generations of Nintendo consoles. Over the decades, the franchise has introduced several spin-offs and side characters — with Pauline originally appearing as the damsel in the very first Donkey Kong game and later resurfacing in titles like Super Mario Odyssey.
 
This latest entry combines familiar platforming with updated mechanics. The game is available now for Nintendo Switch 2.

Topics : Nintendo Gaming gaming consoles

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

