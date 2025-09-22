Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is now live, bringing discounts and offers on several gadgets. Among the top deals, the 256GB storage variant of the Apple Mac mini (M4) is available at Rs 49,999, down from its launch price of Rs 59,900. Similarly, the 512GB storage variants are also available at a discounted price. Here are the details:
Mac Mini M4 (256GB storage, 16GB Unified Memory)
- Sale price: Rs 49,999
- Launch price: Rs 59,900
Mac Mini M4 (512GB storage, 16GB Unified Memory)
- Sale price: Rs 71,990
- Launch price: Rs 79,900
Mac Mini M4 (512GB storage, 24GB Unified Memory)
- Sale price: Rs 90,990
- Launch price: Rs 99,900
Additional offers:
Beyond reduced prices, customers can avail additional offers on purchasing the Mac mini (M4) through Amazon India during the sale period:
- Up to 1500 bank discount on SBI bank cards
- No Cost EMI on select cards for up to six months
- Five per cent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members
Apple Mac Mini Desktop Computer (2024): Details
The Mac mini 2024 is half the size of the previous generation model, measuring five-inch by five-inch. Apple stated that this compact design has been made possible due to the power efficiency of Apple Silicon and a new thermal architecture for heat dissipation. The new Mac mini is also the first carbon-neutral Mac, made with over 50 per cent recycled content, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure.
In terms of performance, the Mac mini with M4 features a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, and now comes with a minimum of 16GB of unified memory.
The new Mac mini includes several connectivity ports, with front-facing ports for more convenient access. The model features two USB-C ports that support USB 3 and an audio jack on the front. On the back, the Mac mini with M4 includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the Mac mini. The new Mac mini also comes with Gigabit Ethernet, configurable up to 10Gb Ethernet for faster networking speeds, and an HDMI port for easy connection to a TV or HDMI display. The M4-powered Mac mini can support up to two 6K displays and one 5K display.