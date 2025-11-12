Home / Technology / Tech News / Elden Ring Nightreign to get Forsaken Hollows DLC expansion: Watch trailer

Elden Ring Nightreign to get Forsaken Hollows DLC expansion: Watch trailer

FromSoftware has confirmed The Forsaken Hollows DLC expansion for Elden Ring Nightreign, arriving on December 4, with new bosses, playable characters, and pre-order bonuses for early buyers

Elden Ring Nightreign Forsaken Hollows DLC expansion
Elden Ring Nightreign Forsaken Hollows DLC expansion
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Japanese video game developer FromSoftware has announced The Forsaken Hollows, an expansion DLC for its cooperative action-survival title Elden Ring Nightreign, is scheduled for release on December 4, 2025. A trailer of the upcoming Elden Ring Nightreign DLC expansion has also been released. The new trailer showed scenes from Limveld and the Nightfarers’ latest encounters. FromSoftware said the expansion will add new playable characters and new threats.
 
The DLC introduces two new third-day bosses, new field bosses, a new Shifting Earth – a special condition where the map sees massive geographical changes, and new points of interest in Limveld for players to explore.
 
Elden Ring Nightreign was released back in May. Consumers who purchased the Collector or Deluxe edition of the game were eligible to get a DLC update at no extra cost.

Elden Ring Nightreign Forsaken Hollows DLC: What do we know

  • Release date: December 4, 2025.
  • Release platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, PC.
  • Playable characters:
    • Scholar: Described as an academic character with high arcane aptitude and observational advantages in combat.
    • Undertaker: An abbess character focused on strength and faith, presented as a close-quarters combatant.
  • New threats/areas: The announcement cites new bosses and locations in Limveld, including a site called Shifting Earth: The Great Hollow — described as a deep cavity containing ruins, temples, sacred towers, and crystals that emit a life-draining miasma.
  • Pre-purchase bonus: Consumers who buy the DLC before release will receive a downloadable digital artbook and mini soundtrack.
Notably, the developer has stated that the previously sold “Deluxe Upgrade Pack” (on sale since May 2025) will be renamed to The Forsaken Hollows DLC as of November 12, 2025. The Forsaken Hollows DLC is also included in the Collector’s Edition and Deluxe Edition of the game. FromSoftware, in its press release, warned players not to make duplicate purchases resulting from the rename or bundled editions.

Elden Ring Nightreign Forsaken Hollows DLC trailer

Topics :GamingPlayStationonline gaming

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

