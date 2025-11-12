Realme confirms GT8 Pro camera specs ahead of launch: What to expect

Realme is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, the GT 8 Pro , in India on November 20. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key specifications of the smartphone. The Realme GT 8 Pro smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will feature an interchangeable camera housing. The company had previously confirmed that the camera system on the smartphone has been co-developed with the Japanese imaging brand Ricoh.

The Realme GT 8 Pro was first unveiled in China in October, alongside the standard GT 8 model. The Indian variant is expected to carry similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

Realme GT 8 Pro: What to expect Realme has confirmed that the GT 8 Pro’s display will be of 2K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The smartphone will come in two colours: Diary White and Urban Blue. ALSO READ: Google adds new AI features to Pixel phones, including message summaries The company has confirmed that the smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery, which will support 120W wired charging. Realme said that the smartphone will offer 21.3 hours of YouTube Playback and 7.66 hours of BGMI runtime. The smartphone will come with IP69 protection for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone will run on Realme UI 7 based on Android 16.

The GT 8 Pro will stand out as Realme’s first smartphone with a customisable design, allowing users to modify the phone’s appearance easily with modular camera islands. Like its Chinese variant, the camera housing will likely come with two Torx screws and a magnetic locking system for quick swaps between styles. According to the teaser image, Realme is expected to offer a square and a rounded camera island design which could be mounted on top of the native module. The company has confirmed that the Realme GT 8 Pro will feature the RICOH GR Mode , which is inspired by GR’s iconic camera experience, along with two classic focal lengths, 28mm and 40mm, and five exclusive RICOH GR Tones for imaging. It will also offer five classic RICOH GR film profiles—Positive, Negative, High-Contrast B&W, Standard, and Monotone to recreate the signature “GR look.” Additionally, the smartphone will get a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view for wide scenes and group photos.