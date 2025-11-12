YouTube brings Gemini-powered Ask feature for PC, smartphone: How to use

The “Ask” button, marked by a Gemini icon, is currently available on select English-language videos and appears below the video player—between the Share and Download buttons. YouTube says the feature is accessible on Android, iPhone, and desktop platforms, giving users a new way to explore and understand video content in real-time.

Gemini-powered Ask feature in YouTube: How it works

According to YouTube, the new conversational AI tool is built to make video exploration more interactive and informative. It allows viewers to ask questions directly related to the video they’re watching — whether to clarify a topic, get additional context, or discover related videos — without having to pause or switch tabs.

Powered by large language models (LLMs), the system is said to generate detailed, relevant answers by drawing on both YouTube’s own content and the wider web. This integration enables the AI to offer context-aware responses, helping users better understand the material in a video or explore similar topics seamlessly within the same viewing experience, the company said.