Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xbox Cloud Gaming now available in India: How to get started, pricing, more

Xbox Cloud Gaming now available in India: How to get started, pricing, more

Microsoft has begun rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming in India, allowing users to stream and play Xbox titles directly on phones, PCs, smart TVs, or Fire TV devices - no console required

Xbox Cloud Gaming now in India

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in India. Indian users can now stream and play hundreds of titles on the devices they already own, whether it's on an Xbox console, PC, handheld, mobile phone, select LG and Samsung Smart TVs, or compatible Amazon Fire TV Sticks or Fire TV Cube. All players need is one of the aforementioned devices along with a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, a high-speed internet connection, and an Xbox Game Pass subscription to utilise the cloud gaming service.
 
To put this in simpler words, users do not need to own an Xbox console physically anymore. They can simply purchase any of the Xbox Game Pass and play Xbox games on any of the aforementioned compatible devices with the help of Microsoft’s Xbox cloud server. For the uninitiated, this is similar to Amazon Luna and NVIDIA’s GeForce Now.
 

Xbox Game Pass subscription

Xbox Game Pass gives subscribers access to a vast library of games under a single monthly plan rather than purchasing each game separately. The service supports cross-platform play, allowing users to enjoy titles on Xbox consoles, PCs, and other compatible devices via cloud gaming.

Also Read

MSI Claw 8

After ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds, MSI Claw gets Xbox console-like UI

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally with Xbox UI

ROG Xbox Ally review: Asus' handheld is Xbox first, but with Windows quirks

Tech Wrap October 27

Tech Wrap Oct 27: Lava Shark 2 4G, Halo on PS5, Adobe's Project Indigo

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Microsoft's Halo Campaign Evolved game to debut on Sony PlayStation in 2026

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally

Microsoft confirms next Xbox console in making, including handheld type

 
Xbox offers three subscription plans for Game Pass, namely- Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. The Essential plan is available at Rs 499, the Premium plan is available at Rs 699, and the Ultimate plan is available at Rs 1,389.

How to get started with Xbox Cloud Gaming

For PC, phone, tablet, handheld, and most devices with access to a web browser:  
  • Use a supported browser like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari.  
  • Navigate to Xbox Cloud Gaming’s website.
  • Sign into your Xbox Game Pass account.
  • Connect a supported controller like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller, and you’ll be able to start playing.
Notably, on PC, some games support mouse and keyboard input, whereas on mobile, some games support touch controls.
 
On supported Smart TVs:
  • Download and launch the Xbox app (on supported Samsung TV, LG TV, or Amazon Fire TV devices)  
  • Sign into your Xbox Game Pass account.
  • Connect a compatible Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and you’ll be able to start playing.

More From This Section

Samsung SmartThings

Samsung SmartThings adds support for Apple Siri Shortcuts: What it means

Spotify music sharing

You can now share Spotify songs, podcasts with preview on WhatsApp status

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series to debut in Jan 2026 with Qi2 charging: Report

Restore old photos using Google Gemini AI prompts

How to restore old photos using Google Gemini AI? Know easy prompts & more

iQOO 15

iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more

Topics : Xbox Gaming online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon