Assassin's Creed Shadows reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2: Details

Ubisoft has announced the launch of Star Wars Outlaws in September and Assassin's Creed: Shadows may soon follow

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, after having its success on Steam, is now reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2. According to a report by 9To5Toys, a recently spotted PEGI rating hints at an imminent launch.
 
Several games are already lined up for the Switch 2, starting from its release on June 5 and continuing through the year. After Ubisoft’s recent announcement of its new Star Wars game suggests that the next Assassin’s Creed instalment may also be part of the Switch 2 line-up soon.
 
Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2: What do we know?
 
Before Nintendo officially revealed the Switch 2 in January and later hosted a Direct event in early April, there were already several reliable reports and rumours hinting that the new console would be powerful enough to support major games from the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Some of these reports also claimed that a number of those big titles would eventually be released on the Switch 2.
 
 
While the original Switch did get a few high-profile third-party games, it now seems the Switch 2 could see even more major AAA ports from other platforms. Earlier rumours mentioned that games like Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, GTA VI, Call of Duty, Fallout 4, and Metaphor: ReFantazio might make their way to Nintendo’s next-gen system. Though none of these titles have been officially confirmed for Switch 2 yet, many of the same sources had also hinted that Ubisoft would be among the early publishers to bring games to the platform.

Last week, Ubisoft announced that Star Wars Outlaws will be released for the Switch 2 on September 4, 2025, ahead of Star Wars Day celebrations in May. More recently, a PEGI rating was spotted for Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, listing it for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and, notably, Nintendo Switch 2, with an age rating of 18+. It seems that Assassin’s Creed: Shadows launch on Switch 2 may follow that of Star Wars Outlaws.

Topics : Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Nintendo Technology

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

