Tech Wrap July 18: Dell Alienware laptops, OnePlus Pad 3, EA Sports FC 26

Dell has introduced six new laptops in India, expanding its offerings to cater to both gaming enthusiasts and professionals. The lineup features the Alienware Area-51 (16 and 18), Alienware 16X Aurora, Dell 14 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus. The Alienware models are tailored for high-performance gaming with advanced displays and graphics, whereas the Dell Plus series is built for creators and working professionals, featuring AI-powered AMD processors and tools for efficient multitasking.

OnePlus has announced that its Pad 3 tablet, which was launched globally on June 5, will be available in India from September. The release, initially expected earlier, has seen a delay of several months. Introduced alongside the OnePlus 13s smartphone, the Pad 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a large 13.2-inch 3.4K screen. It also comes with AI-powered tools like Translate and AI Writer, and multitasking apps including Open Canvas to enhance productivity.

EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live With the official release set for September, EA has unveiled a gameplay trailer for EA Sports FC 26. The new footage addresses feedback from players of FC 25 and showcases improvements aimed at refining the overall experience. EA has also opened pre-orders for the upcoming title. Nothing rolls out 'Essential Space' update for Phone 3 Nothing has issued a new software update for its AI-powered workspace, Essential Space, on the Phone 3. The update introduces Google Calendar sync, manual editing of AI-created content, and an upgraded Essential Recorder featuring Flip-to-Record. The changes were announced via the Essential account on X (formerly Twitter) and shared in detail on the company’s community forum, aiming to make the platform smarter and more useful for daily tasks.

Adobe Firefly adds AI sound, avatars, and motion tools for video creation Adobe has released a major update for its Firefly video platform, offering creators enhanced control over video production. The upgrade introduces AI-generated sound, motion improvements, support for avatar-led video content, and wider format compatibility. The update also integrates partner AI models to boost creative workflows. Google adds 'Song Search history' to Circle to Search on Android phones Google has extended the functionality of Circle to Search on Android by adding a Song Search history feature. As per a 9To5Google report, users will now be able to access a list of previously recognized songs, including album art, artist names, and detection dates. This addition mirrors a similar feature available on iOS since February.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs The Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate edition is now accessible for Apple Macs powered by M-series chips. This marks the first official release of the game on Mac platforms. To make up for the wait, developer CD Projekt Red has bundled the base game with all post-launch content, including the Phantom Liberty expansion. The game has been optimized to leverage the capabilities of Apple’s M-series silicon for high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay. iQOO Z10R with MediaTek 7400, 50MP camera to launch on July 24 in India iQOO is set to introduce the Z10R model in India on July 24 as part of its Z10 lineup. Ahead of the launch, the company has listed key specifications on its Amazon microsite. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and sports a 50MP Sony IMX882 camera sensor, with support for 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras.

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta3 for Pixels Google has reportedly begun the rollout of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 to select Pixel devices. This final beta version provides insight into new features such as the magnify keyboard and taskbar shortcut. However, some key functionalities are still missing. The update emphasizes productivity and user experience improvements and is expected to officially launch on September 3, 2025, as per Android Authority. Nintendo releases Donkey Kong Bananza on Switch 2 Nintendo has brought back the beloved gorilla in Donkey Kong Bananza, released for Switch 2 on July 17. The side-scrolling title introduces new mechanics, a second playable character, and transformative abilities. The game retains the signature action-platforming gameplay that defines the Donkey Kong franchise.

iOS 26: Apple to curb spam calls and messages on iPhones with these tools Apple plans to roll out the stable build of iOS 26 later this year, following its WWDC debut on June 9. The upcoming version aims to tackle spam calls and texts, while also offering UI enhancements and smarter app functionalities for a better user experience. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review: Big displays, compact body, smarter UI Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 elevates the foldable phone experience with meaningful innovations. Priced from Rs 174,999, the device blends a sleek design, improved cameras, fold-friendly software, and robust AI features. It presents a strong option for users seeking a premium blend of form and function.