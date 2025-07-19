Home / Technology / Tech News / India's first semiconductor chip to be unveiled in 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw also said India would be among the top two economies in the world by 2047 | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the country's first domestically produced semiconductor chip is expected to be released this year.

Speaking at the 85th foundation day celebrations of Keshav Memorial Educational Society here on Friday, he said India is poised to become a significant global player in the semiconductor industry.

Today, some of the most complex chips are designed in cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram and Chennai, he said.

ALSO READ: India needs to develop a broader semiconductor ecosystem over time: Subbiah

"Now, we are starting the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. We have already approved six semiconductor plants. Their construction is going on. We will have the first Made in India chip in 2025," he said.

The union minister said, as part of the India AI Mission, free datasets and others are being uploaded. As many as one million people are being trained in the use of AI.

Vaishnaw also said India would be among the top two economies in the world by 2047.

Noting that the world is going through a big change, he said the western countries which were dominating the economy are now being replaced by the "eastern hemisphere".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAshwini Vaishnawsemiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

