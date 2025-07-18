Home / Technology / Tech News / Adobe Firefly adds AI sound, avatars, and motion tools for video creation

Adobe Firefly adds AI sound, avatars, and motion tools for video creation

Adobe enhances Firefly with AI-generated sound effects, avatars, improved motion fidelity, and new editing tools to simplify and speed up video creation workflows

Firefly Video model's new features
Firefly Video model's new features (Image: Adobe)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adobe has rolled out a major update to its Firefly video model, introducing features aimed at giving creators more control and flexibility. The update enhances motion fidelity, introduces AI-generated sound effects, supports avatar-led video creation, and expands format support for streamlined video production. New partner AI models are also being integrated to boost capabilities across creative workflows.

Smoother motion and flexible formatting

Among the most significant upgrades is improved motion fidelity. The Firefly Video Model now delivers more natural and fluid movement – particularly in scenes involving nature, weather dynamics, and animation (2D and 3D).
 
The update also makes it easier to switch between vertical, horizontal, or square formats to suit different platforms and publishing needs.

Smarter tools to speed up workflows

Adobe is adding several features to simplify the video editing process:
  • Composition reference for video: Users can upload a reference video and describe their vision; Firefly will generate a new clip that mirrors the layout and style.
  • Style presets: Choose from predefined aesthetics such as anime, claymation, or line art to apply a visual tone instantly and consistently.
  • Keyframe cropping: Upload the first and last frame with the desired crop to have Firefly auto-generate a video to match the specified format—without switching apps.

AI sound and avatars

New tools allow users to bring audio and characters into videos using simple prompts:
  • Generate sound effects (beta): Users can create custom sounds—from roars to ambient nature—using text or voice prompts. Firefly syncs them to videos with cinematic timing. The output can be exported to Adobe Express or Premiere Pro.
  • Text to avatar (beta): This feature turns written scripts into avatar-led videos. Users can select from a library of avatars, customise the background, and choose different voice accents.

Expanded model integration

Adobe is also expanding Firefly’s capabilities by integrating partner generative AI models into the platform:
  • Coming soon to Firefly Boards:
  • Topaz Labs: Image and video upscalers
  • Moonvalley’s Marey
Coming soon to generate video:
  • Luma AI’s Ray 2
  • Pika 2.2 (currently available in Boards)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OnePlus Pad 3 goes on sale in India from September: Unboxing, specs, more

iOS 26: Apple to curb spam calls and messages on iPhones with these tools

iQOO Z10R with MediaTek 7400, 50MP camera to launch on July 24 in India

EA Sports FC 26 gameplay revealed, pre-orders live: Price, enhancements

Nothing rolls out 'Essential Space' update for Phone 3: Check new features

Topics :Adobe IndiaAdobeComputerAI technology

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story