Adobe Firefly adds AI sound, avatars, and motion tools for video creation

Smoother motion and flexible formatting
Smarter tools to speed up workflows
- Composition reference for video: Users can upload a reference video and describe their vision; Firefly will generate a new clip that mirrors the layout and style.
- Style presets: Choose from predefined aesthetics such as anime, claymation, or line art to apply a visual tone instantly and consistently.
- Keyframe cropping: Upload the first and last frame with the desired crop to have Firefly auto-generate a video to match the specified format—without switching apps.
AI sound and avatars
- Generate sound effects (beta): Users can create custom sounds—from roars to ambient nature—using text or voice prompts. Firefly syncs them to videos with cinematic timing. The output can be exported to Adobe Express or Premiere Pro.
- Text to avatar (beta): This feature turns written scripts into avatar-led videos. Users can select from a library of avatars, customise the background, and choose different voice accents.
Expanded model integration
- Coming soon to Firefly Boards:
- Topaz Labs: Image and video upscalers
- Moonvalley’s Marey
- Luma AI’s Ray 2
- Pika 2.2 (currently available in Boards)
