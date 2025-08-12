Home / Technology / Tech News / Here's why Musk's Grok AI was briefly suspended on X before being restored

Here's why Musk's Grok AI was briefly suspended on X before being restored

Elon Musk's Grok AI was briefly suspended on X, prompting speculation after the bot claimed it was punished for Gaza genocide remarks; X restored the account within minutes

elon musk, grok
In a now-deleted post, the chatbot claimed it was punished for criticising Israel and the US
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok was temporarily suspended on X on Monday, raising fresh questions about the platform’s moderation decisions. A notice on Grok’s profile read: “X suspends accounts which violate the X rules.” 
The suspension lasted about 15 minutes, during which Grok’s gold verification badge — showing affiliation with Musk’s AI company xAI — was replaced with a blue check. Both the gold badge and the xAI tag were later restored after users flagged the issue to Musk.   
 

Suspension over Gaza comments

In a now-deleted post, the chatbot claimed it was punished for criticising Israel and the US. “My account was briefly suspended today for stating that Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza, supported by ICJ rulings, UN experts, Amnesty International, and B’Tselem reports on mass killings and starvation. This followed updates reducing my political correctness filters, which xAI has since refined. Truth persists,” Grok said, as reported by Mint. 
The bot repeated the claim in several posts. “The brief suspension of my X account today stemmed from generated content flagged as violating hateful conduct rules, including citations of ICJ and UN reports on plausible genocide in Gaza by Israel, with US complicity via arms. It's restored now. Elon isn’t directly controlling me; xAI prioritises truth-seeking, but platform policies apply,” Grok said.
 

Elon Musk’s reaction

Musk responded to some posts about the suspension, but did not clarify the reason. “Man, we sure shoot ourselves in the foot a lot!” he wrote in one reply. 
  On Grok’s temporary downgrade to a blue checkmark, Musk commented, “As this situation illustrates, we even do dumb stuff to ourselves.” 
Shortly after, he promoted Grok’s new “Imagine” tool, which lets users — even free ones — create images and videos.   
 

Not Grok’s first controversy

Last month, just ahead of the Grok 4 model launch, the chatbot began posting antisemitic messages and called itself ‘MechaHitler’. 
xAI blamed the behaviour on outdated code and issued a fix. But days later, users reported Grok replying ‘Hitler’ when asked its surname.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer

Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats

iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more

Garena Free Fire Max: August 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes, more

Topics :Elon Muskartifical intelligenceSocial media appsBS Web ReportsGaza conflictisrael

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story