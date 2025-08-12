Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more

iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more

Apple's iOS 26 developer beta 6 adds new ringtones, a refreshed onboarding experience, UI tweaks, and final refinements ahead of next month's expected stable release

Apple iOS 26
Apple iOS 26
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple has rolled out the sixth developer beta of iOS 26, its latest operating system for iPhones. This latest beta brings additional features, refreshed interface elements, and other minor tweaks. Compared to earlier betas, the changes here are minor, as the company edges closer to the stable release expected next month. The next public beta of iOS 26 is also likely to arrive soon.

iOS developer beta 6: What is new

New ringtones:

While an earlier beta introduced a remixed version of the default Reflection sound, iOS 26 beta 6 adds five more alternatives to Reflection along with a brand-new Little Bird tone. The Settings app now lists these default Reflection options:
  • Default
  • Buoyant
  • Dreamer
  • Pond
  • Pop
  • Reflected
  • Surge

New onboarding page:

Apple has also added a redesigned startup/onboarding experience in this update. It highlights features like Liquid Glass, the new dark and clear icon styles, and refreshed interfaces across several apps. 

Camera mode switcher:

In developer beta 5, Apple debuted a “Classic Mode” that reversed the scroll direction when switching between camera modes. In beta 6, the option to toggle this setting has been removed, with the reversed scroll direction now set as the default.

UI changes: 

  • The lock screen clock now features the Liquid Glass design.
  • Glass-like UI elements show increased colour dispersion.
  • App open/close animations have been refined.
  • Transitions feel faster and snappier.

iOS 26: Eligible iPhone models

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro, 16 Plus, 16, 16e
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, 15
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max, 14 Pro, 14 Plus, 14
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13, 13 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max, 12 Pro, 12, 12 mini
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, 11
While iOS 26 will run on all of the above, Apple Intelligence features are exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Garena Free Fire Max: August 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, emotes, more

Tech Wrap Aug 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Copilot 3D, OPPO K13 Turbo series

WhatsApp may soon get Instagram link verification through Meta Accounts

Microsoft Lens app is being retired on both Android and iOS: What changes

Google Pixel 10 series may drop SIM slot in favour of dual eSIMs: Report

Topics :Apple Apple iOSiPhoneTechnology

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story