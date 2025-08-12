Motorola’s object tracker, Moto Tag, has received a firmware update that brings the UWB (ultra-wideband) nearby finding and battery monitoring improvement features. The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer has tied the new tracker firmware with updates to the Android companion application – Moto Tag. Earlier in May, Google rebranded the Find Hub application while also announcing that Moto Tag would start getting the UWB update soon. Now that update is widely available to download.

Updating the Moto Tag app today would take you to version 01.00.073.14 of the companion app. Soon after that download is complete, you will see a prompt along the lines of “Time to update your Moto Tag software.” Once you do the needful, your Moto Tag firmware will go from 2.0.69 to 2.0.104. When all this is done, opening a Moto Tag in the Find Hub app would show the distance from your compatible phone to the tracker. Notably, UWB support is only available on select Android smartphones, including newer flagship devices from Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy series.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 series may drop SIM slot in favour of dual eSIMs: Report What is UWB? Ultra-Wideband (UWB) is a short-range wireless communication standard designed for precise location tracking. It works over distances of up to around 50 metres, using minimal power while transmitting data across a wide frequency range. By leveraging techniques such as Time of Flight (ToF) and Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA), UWB can determine positions with exceptional accuracy—surpassing the capabilities of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi tracking alone. When Motorola launched the Moto Tag last year, it included UWB hardware, but the feature was inactive due to the absence of UWB support in Google’s Find My Device (Find Hub) network. Google recently introduced UWB compatibility in May, along with enhancements like improved Bluetooth scanning for quicker and more dependable location detection.

UWB is already in use by Apple’s AirTags (since 2021) and Samsung’s SmartTags (since 2020). With the recent Moto Tag update, Motorola becomes the first manufacturer to integrate UWB functionality within Google’s device-tracking ecosystem. ALSO READ: OPPO K13 Turbo series phones with built-in cooling fans launched: Details Moto Tag: Details Price: Rs 2,499

Colours: Jade Green, Starlight Blue

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, UWB (with compatible devices)

Device compatibility: Android 9 (Pie) and above The Moto Tag integrates with Google’s Find Hub network, allowing users to locate everyday belongings such as keys, wallets, bicycles, or travel bags. Even without an active internet connection, it can be detected through the network of nearby Android devices. When connected to a UWB-enabled smartphone, it supports Precision Finding, providing on-screen directional guidance to pinpoint the tracker’s location more accurately.