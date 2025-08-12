BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer

Krafton India has released the fourteenth batch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, taking the total active count to 700. Each wave carries 50 exclusive codes offering rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. The August 12 drop offers the Circus Trainer Set outfit as a reward, available through one of the new codes.

Rewards can be claimed via BGMI’s official redemption site, with all codes expiring on September 12, 2025. Krafton has warned that any code acquired or used through unofficial sources will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 12:

EAZBZHDD4KKNWU4A

EAZCZUMQTSHWN9RW

EAZDZJJE3SSSHV94

EAZEZQ44FA55G6WQ

EAZFZ8CBVPU69G99

EAZGZGPW3R393GVJ

EAZHZ5AHG9ARQPSD

EAZIZ8U9UPXNR79V

EAZJZ4QS7NHPS34N

EAZKZWBPFA58S7XA

EAZLZM75V3RR64CQ

EAZMZHVAT75RDPVC

EAZNZ78CGMNEFWKF

EAZOZ4S3XUTQ4V7V

EAZPZN3S8HG8JD4W

EAZQZ88KCQRKFPXF

EAZRZT8R9HCMAU8F

EAZVZBK5K77DXD63

EAZTZT5JUXV8TFPM

EAZUZFG834SV8655

EAZBAZBHVNDJ3VTV

EAZBBZNRDEMWDGXR

EAZBCZWEV3S88GVA

EAZBDZKRKH8VDJHT

EAZBEZGSE6G86GS7

EAZBFZXHEAESTKAA

EAZBGZRECGAHFCFX

EAZBHZ45RM6BJ5SM

EAZBIZ638MX7RJNE

EAZBJZMP5AEMSFDE

EAZBKZQSMDTG78RX

EAZBLZPFPWB7477X

EAZBMZTH7W4ARTES

EAZBNZA7VHAD48V9

EAZBOZUGVV8EUK8J

EAZBPZ73SDWCJM5N

EAZBQZKJKMKUEDMT

EAZBRZUJ6EAQFDNR

EAZBVZBJPFVFNCV5

EAZBTZ7S74C3GFTT

EAZBUZDC6N9MPJJC

EAZCAZCHNDCGDGR8

EAZCBZNXAG3KXSWQ

EAZCCZ93NGF8743K

EAZCDZQKAEXQMM44

EAZCEZ8HNND7JNVD

EAZCFZ8VJQWQWPQT

EAZCGZ6AEDD35HFR

EAZCHZGFSKAANS9J

EAZCIZXWE5S9RN7R