BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 12:
- EAZBZHDD4KKNWU4A
- EAZCZUMQTSHWN9RW
- EAZDZJJE3SSSHV94
- EAZEZQ44FA55G6WQ
- EAZFZ8CBVPU69G99
- EAZGZGPW3R393GVJ
- EAZHZ5AHG9ARQPSD
- EAZIZ8U9UPXNR79V
- EAZJZ4QS7NHPS34N
- EAZKZWBPFA58S7XA
- EAZLZM75V3RR64CQ
- EAZMZHVAT75RDPVC
- EAZNZ78CGMNEFWKF
- EAZOZ4S3XUTQ4V7V
- EAZPZN3S8HG8JD4W
- EAZQZ88KCQRKFPXF
- EAZRZT8R9HCMAU8F
- EAZVZBK5K77DXD63
- EAZTZT5JUXV8TFPM
- EAZUZFG834SV8655
- EAZBAZBHVNDJ3VTV
- EAZBBZNRDEMWDGXR
- EAZBCZWEV3S88GVA
- EAZBDZKRKH8VDJHT
- EAZBEZGSE6G86GS7
- EAZBFZXHEAESTKAA
- EAZBGZRECGAHFCFX
- EAZBHZ45RM6BJ5SM
- EAZBIZ638MX7RJNE
- EAZBJZMP5AEMSFDE
- EAZBKZQSMDTG78RX
- EAZBLZPFPWB7477X
- EAZBMZTH7W4ARTES
- EAZBNZA7VHAD48V9
- EAZBOZUGVV8EUK8J
- EAZBPZ73SDWCJM5N
- EAZBQZKJKMKUEDMT
- EAZBRZUJ6EAQFDNR
- EAZBVZBJPFVFNCV5
- EAZBTZ7S74C3GFTT
- EAZBUZDC6N9MPJJC
- EAZCAZCHNDCGDGR8
- EAZCBZNXAG3KXSWQ
- EAZCCZ93NGF8743K
- EAZCDZQKAEXQMM44
- EAZCEZ8HNND7JNVD
- EAZCFZ8VJQWQWPQT
- EAZCGZ6AEDD35HFR
- EAZCHZGFSKAANS9J
- EAZCIZXWE5S9RN7R
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
