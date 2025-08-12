Home / Technology / Tech News / BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer

BGMI drops August 12 redeem codes with 'Circus Trainer Set' reward on offer

Krafton India has released a new batch of BGMI redeem codes on August 12, giving players a chance to unlock the Circus Trainer Set outfit. Each code is limited to redemption by up to ten players

BGMI
BGMI
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krafton India has released the fourteenth batch of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) redeem codes, taking the total active count to 700. Each wave carries 50 exclusive codes offering rewards such as character outfits, weapon skins, and upgrade materials. The August 12 drop offers the Circus Trainer Set outfit as a reward, available through one of the new codes.
 
Rewards can be claimed via BGMI’s official redemption site, with all codes expiring on September 12, 2025. Krafton has warned that any code acquired or used through unofficial sources will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 12:

  • EAZBZHDD4KKNWU4A
  • EAZCZUMQTSHWN9RW
  • EAZDZJJE3SSSHV94
  • EAZEZQ44FA55G6WQ
  • EAZFZ8CBVPU69G99
  • EAZGZGPW3R393GVJ
  • EAZHZ5AHG9ARQPSD
  • EAZIZ8U9UPXNR79V
  • EAZJZ4QS7NHPS34N
  • EAZKZWBPFA58S7XA
  • EAZLZM75V3RR64CQ
  • EAZMZHVAT75RDPVC
  • EAZNZ78CGMNEFWKF
  • EAZOZ4S3XUTQ4V7V
  • EAZPZN3S8HG8JD4W
  • EAZQZ88KCQRKFPXF
  • EAZRZT8R9HCMAU8F
  • EAZVZBK5K77DXD63
  • EAZTZT5JUXV8TFPM
  • EAZUZFG834SV8655
  • EAZBAZBHVNDJ3VTV
  • EAZBBZNRDEMWDGXR
  • EAZBCZWEV3S88GVA
  • EAZBDZKRKH8VDJHT
  • EAZBEZGSE6G86GS7
  • EAZBFZXHEAESTKAA
  • EAZBGZRECGAHFCFX
  • EAZBHZ45RM6BJ5SM
  • EAZBIZ638MX7RJNE
  • EAZBJZMP5AEMSFDE
  • EAZBKZQSMDTG78RX
  • EAZBLZPFPWB7477X
  • EAZBMZTH7W4ARTES
  • EAZBNZA7VHAD48V9
  • EAZBOZUGVV8EUK8J
  • EAZBPZ73SDWCJM5N
  • EAZBQZKJKMKUEDMT
  • EAZBRZUJ6EAQFDNR
  • EAZBVZBJPFVFNCV5
  • EAZBTZ7S74C3GFTT
  • EAZBUZDC6N9MPJJC
  • EAZCAZCHNDCGDGR8
  • EAZCBZNXAG3KXSWQ
  • EAZCCZ93NGF8743K
  • EAZCDZQKAEXQMM44
  • EAZCEZ8HNND7JNVD
  • EAZCFZ8VJQWQWPQT
  • EAZCGZ6AEDD35HFR
  • EAZCHZGFSKAANS9J
  • EAZCIZXWE5S9RN7R

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:
  • Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
  • Type in your in-game character ID.
  • Enter the correct redemption code.
  • Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
  • Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules

  • Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
  • Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
  • If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
  • Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
  • Guest accounts are not eligible for redeeming codes.
  • Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Moto Tag app update with UWB support, battery improvement rolled out widely

Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude gets memory feature to recall past chats

iOS 26 developer beta 6 brings snappy performance, new ringtones, and more

Musk threatens legal action against Apple over alleged antitrust violations

Tech Wrap Aug 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Copilot 3D, OPPO K13 Turbo series

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGamingPUBG

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story