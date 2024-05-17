Twitter has officially moved over to 'X' domain, confirms Elon Musk

Twitter has moved over to X domain. The move followed brand renaming exercise, which happened in July 2023 soon after Elon Musk took over as CEO of the social media platform. Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X in July 2023, but Twitter domain remained in service since switching domain has not been as easy going as the logo switch. Now, however, Elon Musk has confirmed on X that all core systems of the platform have been moved over to “X.com”.

Now, if you land on the login page of X, there is a new notification that pops-up stating “We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.”

X login page

However, there are still instances where visiting Twitter does not redirect the URL to X but opens the landing page of the platform. That said, the transition to X domain seems to be happening in a staggered manner. It is expected that the domain will soon reflect X for all.

For context, Elon Musk bought the social media platform Twitter in 2022. He later rebranded the platform to X in July 2023. While the blue bird logo was replaced with “X”, domain shift has not happened until today due to technical complications associated with it.

As per media reports, the URL for the social media platform started to change in August last year. However, there was a switching back and forth between new and old domains.

With Elon Musk now officially stating that the system has completely transitioned to X domain, the platform might stop showing under the old Twitter domain in the coming days.