Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple plans to revamp Siri into AI chatbot embedded into devices: Report

Apple plans to revamp Siri into AI chatbot embedded into devices: Report

Apple may revamp Siri into its first full-fledged AI chatbot later this year, replacing the current interface and deeply integrating it across iOS, iPadOS and macOS, Bloomberg reports

Apple's digital assistant Siri

Apple's digital assistant Siri

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple plans to revamp Siri later this year by turning the digital assistant into the company's first artificial intelligence chatbot, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The chatbot, code named Campos, will be embedded deeply into the iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems and will replace the current Siri interface, the report said, citing people familiar with the plan.
 
Siri's revamp is a crucial part of Apple's strategy to catch up to its Big Tech peers in the AI race after its initial "Apple Intelligence" rollout in 2024 met with lukewarm reception.
 
Earlier this month, Apple struck a deal with Google to use its Gemini models to power Siri, in a major win for the Alphabet-owned firm that also has its own line of smartphones.  
Campos will run a higher-end version of the custom Google model, comparable to Gemini 3, that is known internally as Apple Foundation Models version 11, according to the report. 

Also Read

ai, artificial intelligence

AI boom reshapes jobs, geopolitics and global adoption push at Davos

MONEY, CAPITAL, GROWTH

South Asia regains top spot in growth outlook as economist sentiment flipspremium

Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems looks to grow in Europe as macro headwinds linger

Rachit Parekh and Shekhar Kirani, partners at Accel.

Amagi is likely one of India's largest tech-driven, AI-first IPOs: Accelpremium

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Trai Chairman

AI regulation in India should follow risk-based approach: Trai chairman

The chatbot capabilities will come later in the year and Campos, which will have both voice- and typing-based modes, will be the primary new addition to Apple's upcoming operating systems, the report said.
 
Separately, the Information on Wednesday reported Apple is developing an AI-powered wearable pin that is equipped with multiple cameras, a speaker, microphones and wireless charging.
The device could be released as early as 2027, the report said. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on both the reports.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Ubisoft cancels Prince of Persia remake and five other game title: Report

Open AI

With 'OpenAI for Countries', ChatGPT maker seeks to increase global AI use

In terms of time spent, General AI app users in India spent a substantial 6 billion hours last year on these, accounting for 12.6 per cent of the total time spent globally on these apps — the total being 48 billion hours

India witnesses 16% of total global downloads of Gen AI apps in 2025

Tech Wrap January 21

Tech Wrap Jan 21: OnePlus, BenQ gaming monitor, Netflix mobile app revamp

Gemini in Chrome

Chromebooks to soon get Gemini in Chrome, similar to macOS and Windows

Topics : Artificial intelligence Apple Apple Siri

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026IMD Weather Update Today