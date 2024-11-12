Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Facebook, Instagram users in Europe can opt for less personalised ads

Data from all of a user's previous time spent on Facebook and Instagram, which is typically combined to precisely target an individual with tailored ads, won't be used

(Photo: Shutterstock)
AP London
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will get the option to see less personalised ads if they don't want to pay for an ad-free subscription, social media company Meta said Tuesday, bowing to pressure from Brussels over digital competition concerns.

Meta Platforms has been offering users in the European Union an ad-free subscription option for about a year to comply with the continent's strict data privacy rules, but regulators had accused the company of giving people a false choice.

The company said in a blog post that while people will still be able to choose between the subscription and free versions, it would also start giving users a third option over the coming weeks to see digital ads that are less personalized.

This means ads will be targeted at users based only on what they see during their current session on Facebook or Instagram going back no more than two hours, plus minimal personal information such as age, location, gender as well as how they engage with ads.

Data from all of a user's previous time spent on Facebook and Instagram, which is typically combined to precisely target an individual with tailored ads, won't be used.

While this new choice is designed to give people an additional control over their data and ad experience, it may result in ads that are less relevant to a person's interests, Meta said in a blog post. That means people will see ads that they don't find as interesting. This drop in relevance is inevitable given that drastically reduced data is being used to show these less personalised ads to people.

People who choose the new option will see ad breaks that can't be skipped for a few seconds, Meta said.

European Union regulators had accused Meta of breaching the 27-nation bloc's digital rules when it gave user the option to pay a monthly fee to avoid being targeted by ads based on their personal data.

The US tech giant had rolled out the option after the European Union's top court ruled Meta must first get consent before showing ads to users, in a decision that threatened its business model of tailoring ads based on individual users' online interests and digital activity.

The company also said Tuesday it's slashing monthly subscription prices for the ad-free option. Web users will pay 5.99 euros ($6.36), down from 9.99 euros previously, while iPhone and Android users will be charged 7.99 euros instead of 12.99 euros.

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

