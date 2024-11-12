Tech wrap Nov 12: Dyson Purifier, iQOO 13 in Nardo Grey, Gemini Live, more

Dyson has introduced its new Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 in India. The UK-based company describes this model as an all-in-one device, offering heating, cooling, and air purification functions. With Dyson’s advanced filtration and airflow technologies, the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 adapts to the room's needs by sensing, capturing, and distributing air accordingly.

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has revealed the first look of the iQOO 13 flagship’s new 'Nardo Grey' colour variant ahead of its December 3 launch in India. The colour, inspired by the Nardo Ring racetrack in Italy, is described as embodying the essence of asphalt, representing power and speed.

More From This Section

Google is reportedly enhancing Gemini Live with document understanding features. According to Android Authority, the latest beta version of the Google app reveals that users will soon be able to upload files into Gemini Advanced within the Gemini Live mode. While Gemini Advanced already handles document-based tasks, the new integration will add contextual and conversational AI capabilities.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a security advisory about vulnerabilities in Apple devices, including iPhones, Macs, and Apple Watches. CERT-In has warned of several security flaws affecting devices running outdated software.

Apple has released the third developer beta of iOS 18.2, introducing enhancements to the Camera Control feature on the iPhone 16 series and improvements to the Photos app. While previous betas focused on expanding Apple Intelligence, the new update aims to refine the user experience with additional usability features.

Google has unveiled an experimental AI companion called “Learn About,” powered by its LearnLM AI model. This chatbot serves as an adaptive learning aid, designed to support users' specific educational objectives.

xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence initiative, is reportedly testing a free version of its AI chatbot, Grok. According to a TechCrunch report, users on the X (formerly Twitter) platform in select regions, including New Zealand, are seeing the free version. Currently, Grok AI is available to X Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

Google has added a groundbreaking feature to its Maps app, allowing users to view the real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) for any location. With over two billion active users, Google Maps now provides both navigation and essential environmental information, helping individuals make informed decisions about their health and outdoor activities.

Apple has launched a new feature in iOS called ‘Share Item Location,’ enabling air travellers to securely share the location of their AirTag or compatible 'Find My' network accessory with third parties, including airlines, to assist in retrieving lost items.

Meta has announced that it will provide the United States military with access to its generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. This decision has sparked ethical concerns about the use of AI and the implications for its users.

China's Baidu has unveiled several new AI applications, including a text-to-image generator and a no-code app builder, enabling users to create software without any coding experience.

Artificial intelligence companies like OpenAI are working to overcome delays and challenges associated with building larger language models. They are focusing on developing new training techniques that encourage algorithms to think in more human-like ways.