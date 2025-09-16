Tech Wrap Sept 16: Galaxy S25 FE, Xiaomi 17 series, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy S25 FE in India with a starting price of Rs 59,999. First revealed earlier in September, this entry-level model in the Galaxy S-series comes with a sturdy build, enhanced cameras, a sizable battery with fast charging, and Galaxy AI features. Sales begin on September 29, alongside introductory deals such as free storage upgrades.

After Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Xiaomi confirmed its upcoming Xiaomi 17 series will be among the first powered by the new chip. In a Weibo post, company president Lu Weibing stated that the lineup will include three models — Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. They will debut in China first, with international launches expected later this year or early next.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses with built-in display may launch this week: Report Meta is reportedly preparing to unveil an updated version of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with an integrated display at its Connect event on September 17. The Verge, citing Upload VR, reported that a promotional video briefly posted on Meta’s YouTube channel showed the glasses with a wristband accessory for controls. It also hinted at an Oakley-branded variant with a centred camera before the clip was removed. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Qualcomm confirms next Android flagship chip Qualcomm has announced it will debut its next-generation flagship Snapdragon processor for premium phones at the Snapdragon Summit on September 23. The company revealed the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be named Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, not “Gen 2” as speculated earlier.

Samsung expands OneUI 8: Check schedule for Galaxy S25 series, other models Samsung has started rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 update for eligible Galaxy devices. Currently, the update is available only on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the Galaxy S25 FE, which will be available from September 29. Spotify now lets free users search and play music they want Spotify is relaxing restrictions on its free plan. With the latest update, users without a subscription can now search, play, and share chosen tracks, explore editorial and personalised playlists, customise playlist covers, and use enhanced discovery tools. Premium users still retain extras such as Lossless audio, AI Playlist, and Mix, but the free tier now provides more personalised control and interaction.

iOS 26 now rolling out to eligible iPhones: What is new and how to update Apple has begun distributing iOS 26 to supported iPhones. The latest software is available as a free update for select models and comes pre-installed on the iPhone 17 lineup. Microsoft 365 apps get free Copilot Chat integration Microsoft confirmed that Copilot Chat and agents are being added to its Office applications at no extra charge. As noted on the Microsoft blog, no additional Copilot license is needed to access AI within certain apps. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote will all gain Copilot Chat in a sidebar, enabling users to analyse spreadsheets, draft text, or check emails directly within the interface.

Snap OS 2.0 announced with revamped browser, Spotlight Lens, and more Snap has rolled out Snap OS 2.0, the upgraded platform set to power its AR glasses ahead of their planned 2026 launch. The update introduces a refreshed browser, a Spotlight Lens for vertical video, a new gallery interface for managing captures, and Travel mode for AR stabilisation on the move. Snap states that the improvements are designed to make Specs more effective for browsing, sharing, content viewing, and interactive AR use. Google Pixel 10 Pro review: AI focus overshadows imaging refinements The Pixel 10 Pro underscores Google’s shift toward prioritising AI features over camera advancements. Powered by the Tensor G5, it offers better performance, a bright compact screen, refined build, and dependable battery life. However, camera improvements remain limited and do not fully resolve past shortcomings. While the AI tools show potential, they are inconsistent in real use. It marks Google’s AI-first smartphone but one where the camera no longer dominates.

IIT Hyderabad develops 6G prototypes, targets readiness for 2030 rollout The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad is working on 6G prototypes with the aim of positioning India as a key contributor to the technology’s evolution. Professor Kiran Kuchi, a leading telecom researcher at the institute, said the goal is to ensure readiness for the expected 2030 rollout. iOS 26 update could affect iPhone's battery, performance: What Apple says Apple has also released guidance alongside iOS 26 for iPhone users concerned about performance. A support page notes that major updates may cause temporary issues such as faster battery drain and thermal changes. Apple stressed the importance of updates for new features, bug fixes, and security, while acknowledging the short-term impact on device performance as systems adjust.

After 6a, trouble hits Google Pixel 7 series: Swollen batteries reported Following overheating concerns with the Pixel 6a, reports now point to battery swelling issues in the Pixel 7 series. As per Android Authority, users of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have posted in Google’s official forums about swollen batteries, with some also noting cases of panels detaching from the phones. Samsung introduces 'Gallery Assistant' photo editing app with One UI 8 Samsung is said to be launching new essential editing tools through the Gallery Assistant app on One UI 8. According to 9To5 Google, the app will support batch editing along with features like watermarking and compression. Currently in beta via the Samsung Members app, Gallery Assistant is compatible with the Galaxy S25 series, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 on One UI 8.

iPhone 17 Pro Max in cosmic orange colour already out of stock in US, India Apple's iPhone Pro Max 17 in cosmic orange has witnessed a considerable surge in demand, and it has gone out of stock within three days after pre-booking went live for pick up of the devices at the company's official stores in the US and India, as per information shared by company staff. Nano Banana AI: How many images can you generate daily with Google Gemini? With its new 3D model trend, Google's ‘Nano Banana’ has been dominating the internet. Users utilise the sophisticated features of the model to convert their photos into 3D models. In addition to producing images more quickly than many of its rivals, the new image model retains more details and can apply intricate effects using only natural language prompts.

Over 200 Google AI raters laid off: Did they train their own replacement? More than 200 contract workers who worked on evaluating and improving Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) products were laid off last month without warning, WIRED reported. Some workers fear they trained AI systems that ultimately replaced their own jobs. Gemini's Nano Banana: How Google's AI creates lifelike photo edits Google's new image generation and editing tool, informally known as Nano Banana, has been rolled out in the Gemini app. Trends have quickly emerged with people using the tool to create 3D figurines, 90s-style saree pictures to polaroid photos with celebrities. While image generation is not new, Nano Banana has captured public attention with its attention to detail and ability to recreate images to the likeness of the people sharing their photos with the platform.