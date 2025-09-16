Home / Technology / Tech News / Over 200 Google AI raters laid off: Did they train their own replacement?

Over 200 Google AI raters laid off: Did they train their own replacement?

More than 200 contract "raters" working on Google's AI projects were laid off without warning, sparking concerns over job security, pay, and their role in training replacement systems

Google
Google began building a “super rater” team in 2023, employing people with advanced degrees in perticular fields, including writers, teachers and people from creative fields.(Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
More than 200 contract workers who worked on evaluating and improving Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) products were laid off last month without warning, WIRED reported. Some workers fear they trained AI systems that ultimately replaced their own jobs.
 
These contractors, known as “raters”, play a role in refining Google’s AI systems such as Gemini and AI Overviews by rating, rewriting, and testing responses. According to the WIRED, Google outsources this work to other companies, including Hitachi-owned GlobalLogic, which has the most number of affected workers.

Trigger for lay off

Many workers have alleged the layoffs are linked to their efforts to raise concerns over pay, job security, and working conditions. “I was just cut off. I asked for a reason, and they said ramp-down on the project — whatever that means,” said Andrew Lauzon, who joined GlobalLogic in 2024, and received his termination email on August 15.
 
“How are we supposed to feel secure in this employment when we know that we could go at any moment?” Lauzon said.

Teaching AI to replace them

Other workers told WIRED that they feared “they are being set up to replace themselves,” as internal documents suggest GlobalLogic is training GoogleAI system that could replace their work.
 
“We as raters play an incredibly vital role… We’re like the lifeguards on the beach — we’re there to make sure nothing bad happens,” said Alex, who was able to secure a full time position with GlobalLogic. She further claimed that nearly 80 per cent of her colleagues on the project remain on contract, with no access to benefits or paid leave.

The big picture

Google began building a “super rater” team in 2023, employing people with advanced degrees in perticular fields, including writers, teachers and people from creative fields.
 
To expand the programme for Google, GlobalLogic eventually hired as many as 2,000 super raters to work on its AI systems. However, to keep up with the pace of recruitment, the company began relying on third-party contractors.
 
A worker alleged that third-party contractors paid less money to workers than GlobalLogic’s direct hires. While GlobalLogic’s super raters earned between $28 and $32 an hour, those brought in via subcontractors were paid $18 to $22 an hour for the same work.
 
Workers tried to form a union earlier this year but alleged that their efforts were suppressed. At least two have also filed complaints with the US National Labor Relations Board claiming retaliation, the report added.
 

Google’s response

Denying any responsibility, Google spokesperson Courtenay Mencini said the laid off workers are employees of GlobalLogic or their subcontractors, and not Alphabet (Google’s parent firm).
 
“As the employers, GlobalLogic and their subcontractors are responsible for the employment and working conditions of their employees. We take our supplier relations seriously and audit the companies we work with against our Supplier Code of Conduct,” Mencini said. GlobalLogic, however, is yet to comment on this.
   

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

