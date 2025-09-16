Google pledges £5 billion UK investment, unveils data centre near London

The tech giant also revealed it will open a new data centre near London to meet rising demand for its AI-powered services, including Google Cloud, Search, Maps and Workspace.

Boost for UK government and economy

The announcement is expected to bolster Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government, which is aiming to attract private investment to revive economic growth and regain political momentum, Reuters reported.

The Trump visit is also anticipated to strengthen economic ties between the UK and the US, with senior US officials suggesting deals exceeding $10 billion may be revealed, the news report said.

Partnership with Shell supports energy transition

As part of its UK expansion, Google said it has partnered with Shell to support grid stability and the nation’s energy transition. The Waltham Cross data centre, located about an hour from London, features air-cooling technology to cut water usage and can redirect heat to local homes and businesses, reducing environmental impact.