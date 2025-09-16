Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft 365 apps get free Copilot Chat integration: Here's how it works

Microsoft 365 apps get free Copilot Chat integration: Here's how it works

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat rolls out across Office apps for no additional cost, with AI tools to draft, analyse, and automate tasks while premium features unlock advanced capabilities

Microsoft 365 Copilot chat
Microsoft 365 Copilot chat
Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 3:38 PM IST
Microsoft has announced that Copilot Chat and agents will be available across its Office suite for all users at no extra cost. According to the Microsoft blog, there is no need for a separate Copilot license to access the AI model in specific apps. The apps to receive Copilot Chat include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. The chat feature will appear as a sidebar in all apps, allowing users to analyse spreadsheets, draft documents, or review emails directly within the interface.

Microsoft 365 Copilot chat: What’s new

According to the blog, Copilot Chat is a secure AI chat grounded in the web. It is a content-aware assistant that quickly understands what you are working on, tailoring answers to the file you have open. It is included at no additional cost for Microsoft 365 users. You can open Copilot Chat in a side pane within your file whenever needed, allowing it to assist you directly in your workflow with less copying, uploading, or app switching. To reference another file, simply type “/” to search for documents, and Copilot will automatically recommend the ones you have used most recently.
 
Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat and agents are rolling out in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote, creating a unified chat experience across the apps. This update positions Copilot as a personal AI assistant: whether drafting a document, analysing a spreadsheet, or managing emails, Copilot can answer questions, create content, spark ideas, and automate tasks.
 
Microsoft also detailed enhancements coming to Copilot Chat. This includes the ability to upload multiple images directly in chat, expanded input boxes for editing longer prompts, and quick access to features like Pages, image generation, and agents. 

Microsoft 365 Copilot chat: Premium features

A Microsoft 365 Copilot license unlocks the version of Copilot Chat, reasoning over all your work data, including personal and shared documents, emails, meetings, and chats. It also provides AI-Powered Search, project-specific Notebooks, and Create, an AI graphic design studio for branded images, videos, and banners. Licensed users gain access to advanced agents like Researcher and Analyst, pre-built Microsoft agents, and custom agents built with Copilot Studio. Premium users also get faster response times. 
 
What others offer
 
Integration of AI chatbot into workspace apps is not new. Google already offers Gemini in its Workspace apps such as Gmail, Docs, and Sheets, bringing features like drafting, summarising, and contextual assistance. Similarly, Anthropic’s Claude offers capabilities to create reports, spreadsheets, and presentations, while drawing context from Gmail and Google Docs to streamline workflows.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsMicrosoft CopilotMicrosoft 365

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

