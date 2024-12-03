WhatsApp set to end support for older-generation iPhones soon: Check models

Business Standard
Currently, WhatsApp supports iOS 12 and newer versions. However, from May 2025, the app will require iOS 15.1 or later

Harsh Shivam
Dec 03 2024

WhatsApp is set to end support for older iOS versions starting May 2025, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Meta's instant messaging platform has reportedly notified users on outdated iOS versions, stating that their devices will no longer be supported after May 5, 2025. Users running iOS versions earlier than 15.1 will need to update their devices to continue using the app.
 
Currently, WhatsApp supports iOS 12 and newer versions. However, from May 2025, the app will require iOS 15.1 or later. Users have a five-month window to upgrade to a newer iOS version or switch devices if their current hardware does not support the required update.
 
 
The change will apply to both the standard WhatsApp app and WhatsApp Business. The decision is driven by the availability of updated APIs and enhanced feature support in newer iOS versions. By ending support for older systems, WhatsApp aims to accelerate the rollout of new features.
 
This update will mainly affect older-generation iPhone models, such as the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, which are not eligible for the minimum required iOS version. For newer iPhone models running versions prior to 15.1, users will need to update their devices to continue using WhatsApp.
In related developments, WhatsApp recently introduced a Voice Message Transcript feature, which generates text transcripts of voice messages within chats. WhatsApp emphasised that the transcription process occurs entirely on-device, ensuring that neither the audio nor the text is accessible to WhatsApp. Users can enable or disable this feature manually via the new “Voice message transcripts” option in the Chats menu within app settings. To transcribe a voice message, users simply need to long-press the message and select the “transcribe” option.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

