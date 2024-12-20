Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 04:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Holiday sale: Offers on Galaxy S24-series, Z-series foldables, more

Samsung Holiday sale: Offers on Galaxy S24-series, Z-series foldables, more

Apart from smartphones, Samsung has also announced offers on Galaxy Wearables such as Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7 and Galaxy Buds 3 series

Samsung Holiday Sale

Samsung Holiday Sale

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced discounts on its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphones, Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables, as part of its Holiday Sale. Along with price reductions, the company is offering bank cashback, trade-in upgrade bonuses, and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans on select models. Here are the details:

Samsung Holiday Sale: Offer details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6: Offers
 
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available starting at Rs 144,999, with a 24-month no-interest EMI option. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is priced at Rs 89,999 under the limited-period offer. EMI options start at Rs 4,028 per month for the Z Fold 6 and Rs 2,500 per month for the Z Flip 6.
 
 
Galaxy Z Fold 6:
  • Launch Price: Rs 164,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 144,999 onwards
  • No-interest EMI: up to 24 months
Galaxy Z Flip 6:

Also Read

Samsung Christmas offers

Samsung announces deals and offers on Galaxy wearables: Check details here

Representative image: Galaxy S24 with One UI 7, Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in January: What to expect from Galaxy S25 series

Samsung One UI 7

One UI 7: Samsung adds new features and fixes bugs in second beta release

Google's Android XR and Samsung's Project Moohan headset

Android XR: Google, Samsung, Qualcomm partner to challenge Apple Vision Pro

Samsung

Samsung accuses India watchdog of detaining employees, seizing data

  • Launch Price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 89,999 onwards
  • No-interest EMI: up to 24 months
Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Offers
 
Offers are available across the Galaxy S24 series, including the S24 Ultra. The 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs 109,999, which includes Rs 8,000 bank cashback and Rs 12,000 trade-in bonus. For non-exchange customers, an additional cashback of Rs 12,000 is available.
 
Galaxy S24 Ultra: 
  • Launch price: Rs 129,999 onwards
  • Bank Cashback: Rs 8000
  • Upgrade bonus: Rs 12000 (or Rs 12000 additional cashback)
  • Effective price: Rs 109,999 onwards
Galaxy S24 Plus:
  • Launch price: Rs 99,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 64,999 onwards (inclusive of bank offers)
Galaxy S24:
  • Launch price: Rs 74,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 62,999 (inclusive of Rs 12000 bank cashback)
Galaxy S24 FE (256GB): 
  • Launch price: Rs 65,999
  • Offer price: Rs 60,999 (inclusive of Rs 5000 bank cashback)
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Samsung Galaxy S23 series: Offers
 
Discounts are also available on the Galaxy S23 series:
 
Galaxy S23 Ultra:
  • Launch price: Rs 109,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 72,999 onwards
Galaxy S23:
  • Launch price: Rs 64,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 38,999 onwards
Galaxy S23 FE:
  • Launch price: Rs 54,999 onwards
  • Offer price: Rs 29,999 onwards
Samsung Galaxy Wearables: Offers
 
Galaxy Watch Ultra:
  • Launch price: Rs 59,999
  • Offer: Rs 12,000 bank cashback or Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Watch 7:
  • Launch price: Rs 29,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 8,000 bank cashback or Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:
  • Launch price: Rs 19,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 5,000 bank cashback or Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds 3:
  • Launch price: Rs 14,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus
  • No-interest EMI: Up to 24 months
Galaxy Buds FE:
  • Launch price: Rs 7,999 onwards
  • Offer: Rs 4,000 bank cashback or Rs 4,000 upgrade bonus

More From This Section

New WhatsApp features

WhatsApp brings new effects, stickers and more for New Year: Check details

Lava Blaze Duo

Lava Blaze Duo 5G with dual-display design goes on sale: Price, offers

Work wit Apps on ChatGPT app

ChatGPT on Mac gets on-screen awareness for Apple Notes, and more apps

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking: Google's new reasoning model can show 'thoughts'

Tech Wrap December 19

Tech wrap Dec 19: ChatGPT on WhatsApp, OnePlus 13r launch, Vivo X200 series

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon