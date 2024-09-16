Motorola Edge 50 Neo with IP68 rating for dust, water resistance launched

Motorola , a Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, is expanding its Edge 50 series in India with the launch of the Motorola Edge 50 Neo. This new model boasts US Military Grade certification for durability and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, said Motorola. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel sensor main sensor (Sony LYTIA) paired with a 3x telephoto camera.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is priced at Rs 23,999 and comes in an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It is offered in four Pantone-validated colours: Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Latte, and Grisaille.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Availability and offers

The smartphone will be available for an exclusive one-hour sale on Flipkart starting at 7PM on September 16. The open sale begins on September 24 on Flipkart, the company’s official website, and select retail outlets.

Introductory offers include a Rs 1,000 discount on select bank cards, a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deals, and a no-cost EMI plan for up to nine months.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Details

The Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch flat pOLED display with LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments up to 120Hz. The display is a 1.5K resolution panel with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and supports HDR10+.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, the smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom. The 32MP front camera supports 4K recording.

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is MIL-STD-810H military-grade certified, meaning it can withstand shocks, vibrations, and accidental drops from up to 1.5 metres. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and the smartphone’s IP68 rating ensures it can endure submersion in up to 1.5 metres of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: Specifications