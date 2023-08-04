Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Top Smartphone brands to buy in sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is now live on the website of the e-commerce giant. The sale begins today, August 4, and will continue till August 9. Although the Flipkart Plus users will have early access and they have already started buying products at discounted prices.

The sale will begin today, August 4, at 12 pm.

According to Flipkart's official website, customers can get their hands on the latest products from the biggest brands across the country at heavy discounts.

On fashion wear brands, buyers can get 50 to 80 per cent discount on the latest designs and up to 80 per cent discount on select electronic products.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Bank offers Flipkart also offers additional bank discounts on its Big Saving Days Sale. Users can avail additional 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank card transactions.

Heavy discounts on premium smartphones

Users have the opportunity to buy premium brands of smartphones at low cost. Flipkart's sale is offering branded smartphones like iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a discounted price.

iPhone 14

Apple's iPhone 14, launched in September last year, which is currently priced at Rs 68,999, can be purchased at a much lower price during Big Saving Days Sale.

Along with it iPhone 11 is also available at Flipkart's sale at a massive discount.

Nothing Phone (2)

Recently launched product Nothing Phone (2) is also on the list of Flipkart's sales. The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 44,999, which you can avail at a discounted price.

According to some reports, the smartphone has offered a cashback of Rs 3000 on using ICICI, Kotak and HDFC banks. Users can also get an exchange bonus of Rs 4000.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung's latest flagship smartphone Galaxy S22+ is also available in Big Saving Days Sale, where buyers can purchase this Rs 59,999 smartphone at a much cheaper price.





ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables? Along with Galaxy S22+, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is also available in the deal, and this smartphone which costs Rs 95,999, is also available at a good discount.

Google Pixel 6a

Another smartphone that is attracting a lot of attention is Google Pixel 6a. The original price of the device is ₹43,999, which is available at a very low price on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The realme smartphone equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, is also available at a heavily discounted price, which originally costs Rs ₹29,999.

There are plenty of other good smartphones available in the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, which you can bag at discounted prices.