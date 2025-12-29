Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege back online after outage: Here's what happened

Ubisoft has confirmed the restoration of Rainbow Six Siege servers worldwide following a backend security breach. The company said that players who logged in during the disruption may temporarily lose access to some of their owned items, and the in-game marketplace will remain offline until further notice as investigations continue. Players who did not log in during this period will not see any changes to their inventory.
According to a report by The Verge, hackers managed to gain extensive control over the game and its marketplace, allowing them to ban or reinstate players, push custom messages through the ban system, unlock all in-game items, and distribute 2 billion R6 Credits and Renown to all users.
Ubisoft clarified that players will not face penalties for using the credits they received. However, the company confirmed that any transactions made after 4:30 PM IST on December 27 will be rolled back to prevent misuse.
What is Rainbow Six Siege
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical first-person shooter developed by Ubisoft that focuses on close-quarters combat and methodical, team-based gameplay. The game is set in a contemporary counter-terrorism environment, where players take on the roles of elite operators from real-world special forces units.
Gameplay emphasises strategy, communication, and environmental interaction over reflex-based shooting. Matches typically pit attackers against defenders in objective-based rounds, with destructible environments allowing walls, floors, and ceilings to be breached for tactical advantage.