Vivo schedules OriginOS 6 launch event for Oct 15, beta kicks off in India

Both Vivo and iQOO have also announced the OriginOS 6 beta program, with both brands extending the program to regions beyond China.

OriginOS 6 launch event: Details

Date: October 15

Location: Shanghai, China

OriginOS 6: Beta program

iQOO announced via its community platform that the Android 16-based OriginOS 6 beta will soon roll out to eligible smartphones. While the company has not shared specifics on new features or a full list of supported devices, it noted that the UI aims to make the smartphone experience smoother, smarter, and more personal.

Vivo, meanwhile, has begun a closed beta for select X200 Pro users in India, as indicated on the FAQ page of its website. An open beta program has not yet been announced.