OnePlus, Realme, iQOO confirm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagships: Full list

Upcoming smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Confirmed smartphones to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5:

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

OnePlus 15

iQOO 15

Realme GT 8 Pro Xiaomi 17 series Xiaomi has launched its 17 series smartphones , powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The series encompasses three models: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. All three models feature a Leica-tuned camera system, while the Pro models feature a secondary display at the back. ALSO READ: Xiaomi 17 series with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite Gen 5 goes official: Check specs The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro include a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Pro Max sports a larger 6.9-inch screen. The Pro Max also carries the biggest secondary display — a 2.9-inch 120Hz unit, compared to the 2.7-inch version on the Pro. Battery capacities differ across the lineup: 7,500mAh on the Pro Max, 7,000mAh on the base model, and 6,300mAh on the Pro. Each device supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 17 series smartphones are expected to launch in more regions including India in early 2026. OnePlus 15 OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, will be among the first smartphones to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The handset is expected to launch in China next month and expand to other regions, including India, by early 2026. The OnePlus India X account has already teased the launch for the country. The device will debut the company’s new DetailMax image engine, marking the end of its Hasselblad partnership on flagships. Expected specifications include a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a triple 50MP rear camera system with 3x telephoto zoom, and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired charging.

iQOO 15 iQOO India has teased the arrival of the iQOO 15 powered by Qualcomm’s new Elite Gen 5 chipset. While details for the Indian market remain unconfirmed, the device is expected to share specifications with its Chinese counterpart, likely launching in October, with an Indian debut towards the end of the year. It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, paired with LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. It may also include a 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP triple-lens camera setup, comprising main, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors with 3x optical zoom.

Realme GT 8 Pro Realme has confirmed via its global X handle that the upcoming GT 8 Pro will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The device is expected to debut in China next month alongside the regular GT 8, with international launches by the end of 2025. According to a report by GSMArena, Realme on the Chinese social media platform Weibo confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will be equipped with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. It is also said to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display of 2K resolution, and could pack a sizable 8,000mAh battery.