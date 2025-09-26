OnePlus, Realme, iQOO confirm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagships: Full list

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Qualcomm recently launched its next-generation flagship chip–the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and Android smartphone makers are queuing up to announce the launch of their next flagship smartphone powered by the new chip. Xiaomi has already launched its 17-series smartphones in China featuring the processor, while OnePlus has confirmed its upcoming OnePlus 15 will also run on the same chip. Other confirmed launches include iQOO’s new flagship iQOO 15 and Realme’s GT 8 Pro.
Upcoming smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Confirmed smartphones to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5:
Xiaomi 17
Xiaomi 17 Pro
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max
OnePlus 15
iQOO 15
Realme GT 8 Pro
Xiaomi 17 series
Xiaomi has launched its 17 series smartphones, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The series encompasses three models: Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. All three models feature a Leica-tuned camera system, while the Pro models feature a secondary display at the back.
The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Pro include a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the Pro Max sports a larger 6.9-inch screen. The Pro Max also carries the biggest secondary display — a 2.9-inch 120Hz unit, compared to the 2.7-inch version on the Pro. Battery capacities differ across the lineup: 7,500mAh on the Pro Max, 7,000mAh on the base model, and 6,300mAh on the Pro. Each device supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Xiaomi 17 series smartphones are expected to launch in more regions including India in early 2026.
OnePlus 15
OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship, the OnePlus 15, will be among the first smartphones to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The handset is expected to launch in China next month and expand to other regions, including India, by early 2026. The OnePlus India X account has already teased the launch for the country.
The device will debut the company’s new DetailMax image engine, marking the end of its Hasselblad partnership on flagships. Expected specifications include a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a triple 50MP rear camera system with 3x telephoto zoom, and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired charging.
iQOO 15
iQOO India has teased the arrival of the iQOO 15 powered by Qualcomm’s new Elite Gen 5 chipset. While details for the Indian market remain unconfirmed, the device is expected to share specifications with its Chinese counterpart, likely launching in October, with an Indian debut towards the end of the year.
It is expected to feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, paired with LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. It may also include a 7,000mAh battery and a 50MP triple-lens camera setup, comprising main, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors with 3x optical zoom.
Realme GT 8 Pro
Realme has confirmed via its global X handle that the upcoming GT 8 Pro will launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The device is expected to debut in China next month alongside the regular GT 8, with international launches by the end of 2025.
According to a report by GSMArena, Realme on the Chinese social media platform Weibo confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will be equipped with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. It is also said to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display of 2K resolution, and could pack a sizable 8,000mAh battery.
Smartphones from other brands
At the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 launch, Qualcomm confirmed that several brands will adopt the new processor in their upcoming devices. These include:
Honor
iQOO
Nubia
OnePlus
OPPO
POCO
Realme
REDMI
RedMagic
Asus ROG
Samsung
Sony
Vivo
Xiaomi
ZTE
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Key features
Third-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU: Offers 20 per cent better performance compared to the last-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite, with stronger single-core and multi-core efficiency.
Upgraded GPU: Delivers 23 per cent better graphics performance while consuming 20 per cent less power.
Hexagon NPU with AI accelerators: Provides 37 per cent faster AI performance, enabling more personalised on-device AI and agentic AI features.
Improved efficiency: The CPU is said to consume 35 per cent less power, contributing to longer battery life.
Qualcomm Sensing Hub integration: This works with the NPU to support intelligent, contextual AI experiences.
Advanced Professional Video (APV) Codec: This is the first mobile platform to support APV video recording for pro-grade capture and flexible editing.
