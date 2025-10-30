Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing launches Phone 3a Lite with Glyph Light, transparent design

Nothing expands its Phone 3a lineup with the new Phone 3a Lite, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, new 'Glyph Light' interface, and AI-driven NothingOS features

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing has launched a new model in its Phone 3a series — the Nothing Phone 3a Lite. The smartphone joins the existing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, expanding the lineup further. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, the device has already gone on sale in select markets, though the company has yet to reveal details about its India launch.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Details

The new Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution (1080x2392 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak HDR brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, same as the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. On the imaging front, it gets a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is a 16MP sensor. The Phone 3a Lite packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W wired charging. It is also rated IP54 for dust and water resistance.
 
  The most notable design change is the introduction of a new Glyph Light at the back — an evolution of Nothing’s Glyph Interface. Instead of multiple LED strips found on the other Phone 3a models, the Phone 3a Lite features a single LED bulb that replicates core Glyph functionalities. It supports features such as silent and essential notifications, camera countdown for group shots, and customisable light sequences for incoming calls and alerts.

Running on Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5, the Phone 3a Lite introduces several AI-powered features. The standout among these is Essential Space, accessed through the Essential Key. This feature acts as a central hub for managing saved media and notes, allowing users to search through them using natural language prompts and enabling smart contextual actions — for instance, creating calendar events directly from saved content. Other notable additions include Smart Drawer for automatic app organisation, Private Space for safeguarding personal data, and App Locker for securing individual apps.
  Nothing has promised three years of major Android version updates and six years of security patches for the Phone 3a Lite. The device will also receive the Android 16-based NothingOS 4 update in early 2026, according to the company.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits HDR brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (EIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based NothingOS 3.5

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

