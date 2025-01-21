Galaxy S25 Series: Samsung to offer Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB RAM in India

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the 16GB RAM variant of its upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone in select Asian markets, including India. According to a report by SamMobile, this high-RAM variant is expected to provide a performance boost over the standard 12GB RAM configuration.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to be available in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. While the 12GB RAM variant will likely be the standard offering globally, markets such as South Korea, China, India, and Vietnam could receive the premium 16GB RAM version.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: What to expect

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to showcase a new flat-frame design with rounded edges, moving away from the Note-inspired angular design of its predecessor. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon eight Elite chipset, the smartphone is likely to deliver a notable performance upgrade.

In the camera department, the device may introduce a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, potentially the Samsung JN3, replacing the previous model's 12MP sensor. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature second-generation Gorilla Glass Armor, enhancing durability and improving the display's anti-reflective properties.

The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus are expected to receive minor design enhancements, such as brighter displays and slimmer bezels. Both models are also likely to benefit from the Snapdragon eight Elite processor, marking a shift away from Exynos processors, possibly due to production challenges.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Event details

Samsung is set to host the first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 in San Jose, California on January 22. The event will begin at 11:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Samsung India's website, the Samsung Newsroom India platform, and the company's YouTube channel.