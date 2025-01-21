Soon, WhatsApp will let you add music tracks to Status updates: Details

WhatsApp could soon allow users to add music to their Status updates. According to a report by WABetaInfo, Meta's instant messaging platform is testing a feature which offers an Instagram Stories-like interface for adding music to their Status updates. The feature is currently available in beta for select WhatsApp users on both Android and iOS.

Music on WhatsApp Stories: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp has added a new music option in the Status editor interface with the latest beta version of the app. This new option enables users to browse through a music library similar to the one Meta provides on Instagram. With this catalogue, users can search for a particular song, artist, or trending tracks to include in their Status updates.

Once the user selects a song, they have the ability to choose the portion of the track they want to use. Music clips in a photo-based Status are limited to 15 seconds, while those in a video Status can match the duration of the video.

Once the Status is shared by the user, viewers of that Status can tap on the song label at the bottom to view the name of the track, the artist and the album art in a pop-up-like overlay. Viewers can also tap on the three-dot menu button in the overlay to view the Instagram profile of the artist whose song is featured.

The feature is currently available to select beta testers who have the latest version of WhatsApp beta from the Google Play Store on Android, and from the TestFlight app on iOS. The feature is expected to roll out more widely with a future WhatsApp stable update on both platforms.