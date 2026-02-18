Galgotias faces backlash after showcasing Chinese robodog as own creation

Greater Noida-based Galgotias University found itself at the centre of a controversy after it showcased a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own creation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 , currently underway in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

What happened?

In videos widely circulated online, a faculty member from the university is heard saying, “You need to meet Orion, which has been developed by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Galgotias University.”

Describing the robotic dog’s features, she added, “It can take all shapes and sizes, it can perform surveillance tasks while also doing moonwalks and somersaults.”

Even IT firm Why did Galgotias face backlash? The backlash arose after online users pointed out that the robotic dog showcased as “Orion” appears to be the Unitree Go2, developed by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics. The AI-powered robot is priced at around $1,600. The company also manufactures other models, including A2 and B2. She also claimed that the university is the first private institution to invest over ₹350 crore in artificial intelligence (AI). “We have a dedicated data science and AI block on campus,” she said.Even IT firm Wipro , which showcased the same robodog, is facing the heat.

Critics accused the university of presenting an imported product as an in-house innovation. One user on X wrote, “The university forged the India AI summit; they displayed Chinese innovation by claiming their own. This is very shameful. Authorities must take some serious action against the Galgotias nonsense behaviour.” Another user commented, “Not just Unitree dog. Every product which Galgotias University claims is a stolen one. This university should be banned.” What did Galgotias University say? Following the criticism, the university posted on X and said, “Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies.”

It added, “We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources, given that developing AI talent is the need of the hour.” India AI Impact Summit 2026 The government has positioned the summit, which is the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South, as a platform to amplify the voices of developing nations in AI governance. Several global technology leaders, including Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, and Alexandr Wang of Meta Platforms, are expected to attend in the coming days.