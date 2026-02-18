Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Galgotias faces backlash after showcasing Chinese robodog as own creation

Galgotias faces backlash after showcasing Chinese robodog as own creation

India AI Impact Summit 2026: The university also claimed that it is the first private institution to invest over ₹350 crore in artificial intelligence

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

The government has positioned the summit, which is the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South, as a platform to amplify the voices of developing nations in AI governance. Image credit: Khalid Anzar

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Greater Noida-based Galgotias University found itself at the centre of a controversy after it showcased a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own creation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, currently underway in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

What happened?

In videos widely circulated online, a faculty member from the university is heard saying, “You need to meet Orion, which has been developed by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Galgotias University.” 
Describing the robotic dog’s features, she added, “It can take all shapes and sizes, it can perform surveillance tasks while also doing moonwalks and somersaults.” 
She also claimed that the university is the first private institution to invest over ₹350 crore in artificial intelligence (AI). “We have a dedicated data science and AI block on campus,” she said.   Even IT firm Wipro, which showcased the same robodog, is facing the heat.
 

Also Read

Antonio Guterres

Not UN's role to regulate AI: Guterres as world body plans global dialogue

Bharat Mandapam, ai summit

Swedish Deputy PM Ebba Busch arrives in India to attend AI Impact Summit

India AI Impact Summit, AI Summit

AI Summit Day 3: Delhi police issue traffic advisory amid VVIP movement

India AI Summit 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 3: Key sessions, speakers to track today

India AI Impact Summit, AI Summit

AI boosting transparency, efficiency in food supply chain: Sanjeev Chopra

Why did Galgotias face backlash?

 
The backlash arose after online users pointed out that the robotic dog showcased as “Orion” appears to be the Unitree Go2, developed by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics. The AI-powered robot is priced at around $1,600. The company also manufactures other models, including A2 and B2. 
Critics accused the university of presenting an imported product as an in-house innovation. One user on X wrote, “The university forged the India AI summit; they displayed Chinese innovation by claiming their own. This is very shameful. Authorities must take some serious action against the Galgotias nonsense behaviour.” 
Another user commented, “Not just Unitree dog. Every product which Galgotias University claims is a stolen one. This university should be banned.”

What did Galgotias University say?

Following the criticism, the university posted on X and said, “Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. Spreading negativity can harm the morale of students, who are working hard to innovate, learn, and build their skills using global technologies.” 
It added, “We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources, given that developing AI talent is the need of the hour.”

India AI Impact Summit 2026

The government has positioned the summit, which is the first global AI gathering hosted in the Global South, as a platform to amplify the voices of developing nations in AI governance. Several global technology leaders, including Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, and Alexandr Wang of Meta Platforms, are expected to attend in the coming days. 
However, the event has faced challenges. The opening day was marked by long queues, overcrowding, Wi-Fi disruptions, UPI connectivity issues, organisational lapses and even allegations of theft. 
The disarray at an event of international stature risks overshadowing the government’s message about India’s technological capabilities and its ambitions in AI governance. 
Even IT firm Wipro, which displayed the same robodog as its creation at the summit, is facing the heat.

More From This Section

Nvidia

India key AI hub, company deepening partnerships: Nvidia South Asia MD

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

AI, machine learning reshaping trajectory of human civilisation: JK L-G

Narendra Modi

PM Modi makes a pitch for democratisation of artificial intelligence

Just how many self-regulatory organisations (SROs) are too many? Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped the number of such entities for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) at “a maximum of two”. And to ensure the smaller NBFCs get a fa

NBFCs put artificial intelligence to work across lending value chainpremium

AI credit score

Govt weighs AI-based credit scores to expand access to formal financepremium

Topics : Artificial intelligence India AI Impact Summit artificial intelligence and robotics BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayIndia AI Impact Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance