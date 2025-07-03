Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Rockstar Games drops a surprise Red Dead Online update with 4 new missions

Rockstar Games drops a surprise Red Dead Online update with 4 new missions

Red Dead Online gets four paranormal Telegram Missions, triple XP rewards, and limited-time items in a surprise update running until August 4

Red Dead Online new update download install missions

Red Dead Online new update

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American video game publisher Rockstar Games has dropped a surprise for Red Dead Online players. Earlier in 2022, Rockstar Games told gamers not to expect any further major updates for Red Dead Online, as the publisher shifted its focus towards Grand Theft Auto 6. On July 1, a blog post was published announcing the surprise update for Red Dead Online. 
 
The update is live now and it introduces a new series of Telegram Missions inspired by supernatural legends, bonus XP opportunities, new rewards, and a limited-time community-designed outfit. These are all available through August 4.

Red Dead Online: What's new

The highlight of this update is the Strange Tales of the West mission set, where players assist in-game character Theodore Levin in investigating paranormal events across the frontier. Players can access them by collecting a letter from Levin at any Post Office or Camp Lockbox, or through the Player Menu. 
 

New missions: Details

  • Strange tales of the plague: It involves collecting infected corpses in Armadillo while avoiding both contamination and attacks from cultists.
  • Strange tales of modern science: It focuses on a scientist’s claims of creating artificial life in Braithwaite Manor, where players must investigate and neutralise the threat.
  • Strange tales of the Bayou: It takes place in Lagras, where players are tasked with locating and capturing a creature reportedly lurking in the swamps.
  • Strange tales of the wilderness: It requires players to track a missing scientist conducting research in Tall Trees, while also crafting and surviving in the wilderness.
In addition to the new missions, Rockstar is offering 3X Gold, RDO$ (in-game currency), and XP (experience points) for all Telegram Missions, including the newly added ones, until August 4.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 3 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Alienware Area-51 and Alienware Aurora

Dell launches Alienware Area-51, Aurora gaming desktops: Check price, specs

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Gundams Arrive update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: 'Gundams Arrive' update rolls out on July 3

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 2 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake might release sooner than expected

There are also event bonuses across different gameplay categories:
  • 3X RDO$ and XP on sample sales with Harriet Davenport for players using nonlethal methods to collect wildlife data.
  • 2X RDO$ and XP on wildlife photography and 3X XP on legendary animal sighting missions.
  • 2X RDO$ and XP on featured series, which include hardcore versions of standard PvP modes like Plunder and Shootout, rotating weekly through July.
Monthly challenges also offer various cosmetic rewards:
  • Logging into the game in July unlocks the Rebellion Poncho.
  • Selling samples to Harriet Davenport grants the Fiddlehead Emote.
  • Sampling a Legendary Buck unlocks Steel Spectacles, while hunting any Legendary Animal yields the Estevez Gun Belt and Holster.
Weekly task-based rewards include:
  • July 1–7: Complete Wildlife Photography for the Eberhart Coat.
  • July 8–14: Naturalists Rank 15+ receive the Torranca Coat.
  • July 15–21: Hunt a Legendary Bear for the Porter Jacket.
  • July 22–28: Complete three Role Challenges for the Concho Pants.
  • July 29–August 4: Sell two samples to unlock the Manteca Hat.
Rockstar Games has added a community-designed outfit by a Reddit user, which is available for free via the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalogue. The outfit includes the Raccoon Hat, Stringham Shirt, Outdoorsman Vest, Buckskin Pants, and Cibola Boots. It has also announced discounts on several in-game items.

What is Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online is the multiplayer mode of Red Dead Redemption 2, offering players an open-world experience set in the American frontier. Users can create custom characters and take on roles like bounty hunter, trader, or naturalist while completing missions and events solo or with others.
 
It features cooperative and competitive gameplay, regular content updates, and a separate progression system from the main game. Players can explore the map, earn in-game rewards, and engage in story missions, free-roam activities, and seasonal events.

More From This Section

iOS 26: FaceTime App

Apple to enable FaceTime call nudity filter on iPhones with iOS 26: Report

Nothing OS 4.0

Nothing Phone 3 may get Android 16-based Nothing OS 4 update soon: Details

Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE

Vivo sets X Fold5 and X200 FE India launch for July 14: Know specs and more

Bluetooth audio devices

You might be spied on through your bluetooth audio devices, CERT-In warns

Honor Magic V5

Honor Magic V5 edges out rivals to become world's thinnest foldable phone

Topics : Gaming online games online gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon