Lava Prowatch Xtreme with Google Fit integration launched: Price, features

Lava Prowatch Xtreme with Google Fit integration launched: Price, features

Lava Prowatch Xtreme will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon starting June 16. The smartwatch comes with Google Fit and Health Connect integration to sync and manage health data

Lava Prowatch Xtreme (Image: Lava)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian consumer electronics manufacturer Lava has expanded its smartwatch portfolio with the launch of  Prowatch Xtreme. The said smartwatch is essentially an upgrade of the Prowatch X, which launched earlier this year. Lava has also announced a special launch price for the Prowatch Xtreme.

Lava Prowatch Xtreme: Price and availability

  • Prowatch Xtreme silicone strap: Rs 4,499
  • Prowatch Xtreme nylon strap: Rs 4,699
  • Prowatch Xtreme metal strap: Rs 4,999
As part of the special price offer, consumers can purchase the Lava Prowatch Xtreme Silicone strap at a price of Rs 3,999, the Nylon strap at Rs 4,199, and the metal strap at Rs 4,499. On top of this, consumers can get a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards.
 
 
The smartwatch will be available for purchase exclusively on ecommerce platform Amazon starting June 16, and the special launch price will only be valid on June 16 or until stocks last.

Lava Prowatch Xtreme: Details

The Prowatch Xtreme features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 × 466 pixels, 326 PPI density, and peak brightness of 500 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports Always-On Display. Users can choose from over 110 watch faces. The body is made from aluminium alloy with a sandblasted and oxidised finish. It is IP68-rated for water resistance.
 
The smartwatch packs a 300mAh battery, claimed by Lava to offer 8–10 days of typical usage, 5 hours of continuous Bluetooth calling, and 17 hours of GPS-based activity. It runs on the ATD3085C chipset and supports Bluetooth 5.3. Features include Bluetooth calling and quick reply support for messages and notifications.
 
The watch supports over 110 sports modes and 6 guided running courses. It includes the HX3960 PPG sensor for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. Additional health functions include VO2 Max, heart rate variability (HRV), energy monitoring, sleep tracking, breathing exercises, and post-exercise recovery analysis. A 6-axis G-sensor is included for motion tracking. Google Fit and Health Connect integration is supported. This allows for syncing and managing health data from multiple apps in a single interface.
 
The watch includes a built-in barometer, altimeter, and compass. Other tools include Find My Watch/Phone, calendar reminders, world clock, Pomodoro timer, stopwatch with lap tracking, and gesture controls. It is compatible with both Android and iOS and includes a 2-year warranty. 

Lava Prowatch Xtreme: Specifications

  • Display: 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED display, 466 × 466 resolution, peak brightness of 500 nits, IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Processor: ATD3085C chip
  • App support: Android and iOS
  • Body type: Aluminium metal alloy with Sandblasted and Oxidised Finish
  • Sensor: 6-Axis G-Sensor for High-Precision Motion Tracking, HX3960 PPG Heart Sensor for Accurate Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring
  • Additional Features: Air Quality Index (AQI) Monitoring, Gesture Controls (Raise-to-Wake, Cover-to-Sleep), 110+ Customisable Watch Faces
  • Warranty: Up to 2 years

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

