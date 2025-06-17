Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy Watch to get sleep, heart, fitness tools with OneUI 8 update

Samsung Galaxy Watch to get sleep, heart, fitness tools with OneUI 8 update

Samsung Galaxy Watch users to get bedtime guidance, vascular load insights, antioxidant monitoring and a running coach feature with One UI 8 update

Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Samsung is set to roll out One UI 8 Watch, a major update for the Galaxy Watch series, featuring tools designed to improve sleep, heart health, fitness and nutrition. With the update, Samsung aims to help users build healthier routines. The update and will first be available through the beta programme for a limited number of users.

Samsung One UI 8 Watch: What is new

Bedtime guidance
 
Samsung is enhancing its sleep tracking with a new feature called Bedtime Guidance. It recommends optimal sleep times based on users’ sleep data and lifestyle. By analysing three days of sleep patterns, the feature accounts for sleep pressure and circadian rhythms to improve alertness and consistency—especially after disrupted routines.
 
 
Vascular load monitoring
 
The Galaxy Watch will track vascular load—the stress on the vascular system during sleep. Samsung said this feature is designed to detect abnormal stress levels, which should typically drop during rest. It will combine insights from sleep, exercise and stress data for a holistic view of the user’s health.

Running coach
 
Running Coach will provide users with personalised, goal-based programmes to prevent injuries and build endurance. After a 12-minute run, the watch generates a score from 1 to 10 and recommends a tailored plan for distances from 5K to a full marathon. The tool adapts based on fitness level and offers real-time guidance.
 
Antioxidant index
 
Samsung is also introducing an Antioxidant Index, which uses a light-based BioActive Sensor to measure carotenoids—antioxidants stored in the skin from fruits and vegetables. Results are available in five seconds, helping users track how lifestyle choices affect their health and ageing.
Samsung said the update is intended to encourage sustainable improvements rather than offer short-term fixes.
   

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

