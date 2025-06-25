Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 25 redeem codes to win rewards, emotes

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 25, giving players a chance to unlock in-game rewards for free. These rewards can range from special costumes and weapon skins to diamonds and temporary power-ups.

Since the codes come with limited validity and usage caps, it’s best to redeem them as early as possible.

Here’s a list of currently available codes along with an easy-to-follow redemption guide.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for June 25 are:

FFMXTY89VCX2L

YUIO34LKJMNB

ASDF67GHJKL9

ZXCV23BNMLKP

HJKL56POIUYT

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes currency like gold or diamonds, it reflects instantly in the account.