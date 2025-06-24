Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out experimental AI Mode in Search for Indian users

Google rolls out experimental AI Mode in Search for Indian users

Google launches AI Mode in Search via Labs for select users in India with advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities for handling complex and nuanced queries

Google search
In May last year, Google launched its AI Overviews feature, which gave users a quick snapshot of the information they were looking for using the Search engine. (Photo: Bloomberg)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Google on Tuesday announced the rollout of AI Mode in Search for some users in India. For now, the feature will be offered as an experiment in Labs in English, the company said.
 
“AI Mode is our most powerful AI search, with more advanced reasoning and multimodality, and the ability to go deeper through follow-up questions and helpful links to the web,” Google’s vice-president of product management–Search, Hema Budaraju, said in a blog post.
 
The AI Mode in Search, though visually similar to the AI Overviews feature of Google Search, is distinct as it allows users to ask longer, more complex or nuanced questions that would previously have required multiple searches.
 
“It’s particularly helpful for exploratory questions and for more complicated tasks like comparing products, planning a trip, or understanding complex how-tos,” the company said. 
 
The AI Mode works by breaking down a complex query into smaller subtopics and issuing a multitude of queries simultaneously on behalf of the user. All the answers received are then combined into one hyper-relevant content output that matches the user’s query.
 
“You can not only access high-quality web content, but also tap into fresh, real-time sources like the Knowledge Graph, info about the real world, and shopping data for billions of products,” Google said on Tuesday.
 
In May last year, Google launched its AI Overviews feature, which gave users a quick snapshot of the information they were looking for using the Search engine.
 
The search engine giant had then said that the Overviews feature ensured users were viewing a greater diversity of websites for help with more complex questions, and that the links included in AI Overviews received more clicks than if the page had appeared as a traditional web listing for that query.
 
“As we expand this experience, we’ll continue to focus on sending valuable traffic to publishers and creators,” Google had said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap June 24: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Google AI Mode, Vivo T4 Lite

OnePlus confirms Nord 5 camera specs ahead of July 8 launch: Check details

Google brings AI Mode to Search in India: How it works and what it offers

VSCO to launch new iPhone camera app 'Capture' with film-style presets

Google adds AI tools to Chromebook Plus devices with new update: Details

Topics :Google AssistantAritificial IntelligenceGoogle's AIAI technology

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story