Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 08:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out experimental AI Mode in Search for Indian users

Google rolls out experimental AI Mode in Search for Indian users

Google launches AI Mode in Search via Labs for select users in India with advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities for handling complex and nuanced queries

Google search

In May last year, Google launched its AI Overviews feature, which gave users a quick snapshot of the information they were looking for using the Search engine. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google on Tuesday announced the rollout of AI Mode in Search for some users in India. For now, the feature will be offered as an experiment in Labs in English, the company said.
 
“AI Mode is our most powerful AI search, with more advanced reasoning and multimodality, and the ability to go deeper through follow-up questions and helpful links to the web,” Google’s vice-president of product management–Search, Hema Budaraju, said in a blog post.
 
The AI Mode in Search, though visually similar to the AI Overviews feature of Google Search, is distinct as it allows users to ask longer, more complex or nuanced questions that would previously have required multiple searches.
 
 
“It’s particularly helpful for exploratory questions and for more complicated tasks like comparing products, planning a trip, or understanding complex how-tos,” the company said. 

Also Read

Gemini song search feature

Google updates Gemini AI with Shazam-like song search feature: How it works

Gemini assistant

Soon, Gemini will replace Google Assistant on Android phone: What to expect

Premiumindian military, indian army, defence, army

Looking at the long-term significance of the fire and fury of May

ENG vs IND

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test, Day 5: Thakur removes Duckett on 149; IND hanging on

bonds

Major companies to tap debt market to raise over ₹10K cr this week

 
The AI Mode works by breaking down a complex query into smaller subtopics and issuing a multitude of queries simultaneously on behalf of the user. All the answers received are then combined into one hyper-relevant content output that matches the user’s query.
 
“You can not only access high-quality web content, but also tap into fresh, real-time sources like the Knowledge Graph, info about the real world, and shopping data for billions of products,” Google said on Tuesday.
 
In May last year, Google launched its AI Overviews feature, which gave users a quick snapshot of the information they were looking for using the Search engine.
 
The search engine giant had then said that the Overviews feature ensured users were viewing a greater diversity of websites for help with more complex questions, and that the links included in AI Overviews received more clicks than if the page had appeared as a traditional web listing for that query.
 
“As we expand this experience, we’ll continue to focus on sending valuable traffic to publishers and creators,” Google had said.

More From This Section

Tech Wrap June 24

Tech Wrap June 24: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Google AI Mode, Vivo T4 Lite

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus confirms Nord 5 camera specs ahead of July 8 launch: Check details

AI Mode in Google Search

Google brings AI Mode to Search in India: How it works and what it offers

VSCO app

VSCO to launch new iPhone camera app 'Capture' with film-style presets

New AI features coming to Chromebook Plus

Google adds AI tools to Chromebook Plus devices with new update: Details

Topics : Google Assistant Aritificial Intelligence Google's AI AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon